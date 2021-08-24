Teresa Armstrong named director of operations for Iredell Physician Network

Iredell Health System welcomed Teresa Armstrong as a new director of operations for the Iredell Physician Network.
As director of operations, Armstrong is responsible for overseeing various specialty practices within the network and ensuring that the practices operate according to the highest health care standards.
She has more than 25 years of experience in health care and is eager to help the practices she oversees advance and grow.
“I am excited to be a part of the Iredell Physician Network and am looking forward to working with this community and helping our practices, providers and patients in any way that I can,” she said.
Armstrong has always been interested in how medical practices function and operate. Pursuing this interest, she earned her bachelor’s degree in health care management from Appalachian State University. Wishing to further her education, Armstrong received her master’s degrees in business and health administration from Pfeiffer University.
Armstrong is a fellow in the American College of Medical Practice Executives, one of the more prestigious professional designations in medical practice management.
“I hope to help the providers and staff in the practices I oversee to do their very best and encourage them to continuously uphold the mission and values of our organization,” she said.
In her free time, Armstrong enjoys spending time with her friends, family and dog.
The Iredell Physician Network includes 20 specialty and primary care practices in Statesville, Troutman, Mooresville, Taylorsville, Mocksville, Harmony and Hickory. From family medicine to specialties such as neurospine, internal medicine, cardiology, and oncology, Iredell Physician Network providers deliver top-notch care with their patient’s best interests in mind.