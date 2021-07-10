Teen surfer rides memorable wave to Tokyo

At 13, she turned pro (traveling with one of her parents).

At 15, she became the youngest surfer to qualify for the World Surf League Championship Tour, competing against surfers she had posters of on her wall.

“I was star-struck by all of them and being so close up,” said Marks, a Red Bull-sponsored athlete who recently partnered with the American Optometric Association (AOA) to promote eye care through its “ Eye Deserve More” campaign. “That’s the cool thing about what I do — I get to surf with all my heroes and compete against them and try to beat them and it’s super fun."

She earned rookie of the year on the Championship Tour in 2018, and won her first Championship Tour event the following season.

That helped her rip — surfing term, to describe immense ability — toward something she could hardly even fathom — a chance to represent Team USA. Her family was there in Maui that December 2019 when she provisionally qualified for Tokyo.

“Everyone that I love the most, my family, friends were all there supporting me,” she said. “It was just so much emotion after such a long year. The best feeling ever for sure. It gives me the chills just talking about it. So super cool.”