When a group of American soldiers found their waterlogged grappling hooks were too heavy to cast, they used knives to climb. The soldiers scaled the Nazi-occupied 115-foot-tall cliff of Pointe du Hoc on D-Day in 1944 and claimed the cliff.

A tour guide told Hickory High School history teacher Drew Daniels and his group the story while they were in France visiting historic sites. Daniels said the trip was in 2019, when he and Hickory High Assistant Principal Nathan Fredericks took 12 high school students on a World War II-themed trip across Europe.

Pointe du Hoc gave Nazi soldiers a clear view of both beaches as American forces stormed ashore during the invasion of Normandy, which is why a small group of Allied forces was sent to take the cliff, Daniels said.

“My reaction would have been, ‘Well, we tried, boys,’” Daniels said. He said the fact the soldiers climbed the cliff with their knives made him feel proud to be an American.

Daniels said when visiting Normandy beach, “You can’t separate yourself from the history of it. You’re very conscious of where you’re at … so it felt, not heavy, but I felt a sense of reverence, I guess. That this isn’t just some beach.”

Assistant principal Fredericks said, “The feeling of being on the beach (and) being in the area where a lot of servicemen lost their lives … It is almost unspeakable, when you first lay eyes on the beach.”

Daniels said of D-Day, “I think you could argue, and I don’t want to overstate this, but it’s among the top five most important days of the 20th century, if not the most important. That was a crucial moment in world history, and a lot of what we now know was hanging in the balance.”

The group also visited the Normandy American Cemetery, Daniels and Fredericks said. Fredericks said the students researched the names of Catawba County soldiers buried there and placed Catawba County flags on their gravesites.

Daniels recalls seeing students playing in the surf, and said his first reaction was to think it was disrespectful.

“But then I thought about it: I bet those soldiers, I can’t speak for them, but they might be glad to know a bunch of American kids were coming over,” Daniels said. “And it’s not a war zone. It’s a place where they can freely splash about, and that’s the world (the soldiers) helped create or preserve.”

June 6 marks the 79th anniversary of D-Day, which launched the Allied forces invasion of Normandy in World War II. The battle is considered a turning point in the war by many historians, and approximately 29,000 U.S. soldiers were killed during the invasion according to Encyclopedia Britannica. It is estimated that an additional 106,000 U.S. soldiers were wounded or missing.