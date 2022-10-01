TC Harris thankful for another 'jolly green giant' okra plant

The okra plant this year still peaks over the gutter on the back of TC Harris' home as it stands 10 feet, six inches, just a bit shorter than the one that grew to 11 feet, four inches last year.

Still, Harris is grateful for the okra from the plant and thanks God for the sequel to last year's jolly green giant.

"I wasn't planning to beat last year's record," Harris said. "I just wanted to grow more okra because everybody loves okra, a lot of people love okra, so that's what I do: I grow it and give it away."

Last year Harris was surprised by the plant as he had just thrown seeds into a flower bed, away from where he gardens at his home, and let it start to grow. Soon, the 6'1" Harris found himself looking up at the ladies' fingers that grew on the green Abelmoschus esculentus plant in his backyard.

He said he planted this year's okra was he said he did it the same way and he didn't worry about besting last year's height. But as it grew taller, he did feel a small bit of competitiveness.

"I guess in a sense it was a challenge, but at a certain point I didn't worry about beating my record or not, this is still amazing," Harris said. "This is amazing, this of God, God allowed me to do this again... All I can say is nothing but God."

Okra, depending on the particular strain of the plant, grows around six feet or more, with some record-breaking ones topping 13 feet. The plant is originally from Africa and grows well in the South due to its humidity and warmer temperatures.

Okra is used in a number of dishes and can be used to thicken stews, soups or gumbos, eaten raw or cooked in a variety of ways.

And Harris and his wife, Stephanie, plan to put their modest okra harvest to such use.

"Fried, stewed, put in vegetable soup, with rice, just a host of ways we prepare okra," Harris said.