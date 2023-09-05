Tangela Louise Parker, the woman charged in the shooting death of 51-year-old Phelifia Michelle Marlow, is set to appear in court on Friday.

Defense Attorney Victoria Jayne, who is representing Parker in the case, said there is a possibility that the case could be resolved on that date.

Tangela Parker, 52, of Taylorsville, is charged with felony murder. Tangela’s husband Eric Carroll Parker is charged with felony accessory after the fact, according to court documents.

Eric Parker is scheduled to appear on Dec. 4, according to the N.C. Judicial Branch online court calendar.

According to court documents, Michelle Marlow and the Parkers worked for TCS Designs in Hickory. Marlow and Tangela were factory workers in the same area, and Eric was a supervisor in the frame department.

Eric Parker worked for the company since 2004. Tangela worked for the company since 2018, according to court documents.

The company’s furniture plant, at 1851 Ninth Ave. NE, is where Marlow was shot twice on Jan. 13, 2021, shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to the documents.

The day Michelle died

The Hickory Police Department responded to the scene and found Marlow lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. Marlow was still alive at the time, according to the search warrant.

Marlow was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center and later taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Marlow died at 5:17 p.m. while being taken to Winston-Salem, according to the search warrant.

According to the search warrant, several employees identified Tangela Parker as the shooter. The witnesses told Hickory police that Tangela Parker walked over to Marlow’s workstation, pointed an 8-inch-barrel revolver at Marlow and fired at least two shots, according to the search warrant.

Following the shooting, witnesses said Eric Parker approached Tangela Parker, gave her a hug and took the gun, the search warrant states. Tangela and Eric Parker then exited the building and drove away. The Parkers eluded arrested for six months, according to court documents.

Both Tangela and Eric Parker are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tangela Parker pleaded not guilty during Catawba County Superior Court on Jan. 18.

In Tangela Parker’s case, the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office filed a notice of intent that listed four aggravating factors for a judge to consider if Tangela were to be convicted.

The aggravating factors listed in the notice are:

The offense was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel;

The defendant knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person by means of a weapon or device which would normally be hazardous to the lives of more than one person;

The defendant was armed with a dangerous weapon at the time of the crime; and

The defendant used a deadly weapon at the time of the crime.

Arrested in Arizona

Following the shooting, arrest warrants were issued for Tangela and Eric Parker, according to court documents.

In an attempt to locate the Parkers, the Hickory Police Department tracked Tangela Parker’s cellphone. The cellphone pinged near Tangela’s parents’ home in Hudson, according to the search warrant.

Hickory police conducted surveillance on the house and determined that Tangela and Eric Parker were not there. Hickory police eventually located the phone at the base of a tree at the edge of the Crump-Lingle Cemetery, off of Tumbleweed Drive in Hudson, according to the search warrant.

The U.S. Marshals Service located the couple in Phoenix, Arizona. The Parkers were arrested and extradited back to the Catawba County Detention Center where they both remain in custody as of Sept. 1, according to court documents.

Confrontations and lawsuits

In addition to the criminal cases, widower Justin Marlow filed two civil lawsuits. One lawsuit is against Tangela Parker. The other is a wrongful death claim against TCS Designs, Inc., the company’s president Jobie Redmond, one of the company’s managers Jeff McKinney and Eric Parker.

The lawsuit against TCS Designs, Redmond, McKinney and Eric Parker gave more insight into the months leading up to Michelle Marlow’s death. The lawsuit argues that the shooting was foreseeable, and that Marlow’s death could have been prevented.

According to the lawsuit, Michelle Marlow and Tangela Parker had a history of confrontations. The lawsuit describes two confrontations in particular.

The first confrontation occurred on July 28, 2020, according to court documents concerning the lawsuit.

“Tangela had her earphones on and was singing at a level that Michelle could hear in spite of having her own earphones in,” a document detailing the judgment of the N.C. Court of Appeals stated. “When Michelle asked Tangela if she could lower her voice, Tangela became irate and stated she could not ask her to do anything she had to ask her supervisor to discuss it with her.”

The second altercation happened on Jan. 4, 2021, nine days before the shooting, according to the documents. The N.C. Court of Appeals document said witnesses heard Tangela Parker say she would “wipe the floor” with Marlow and would “whip her ass.”

The document said Tangela Parker received a warning for the first argument and was suspended without pay for three days for the second argument.

The lawsuit against TCS Designs says the company has a zero-tolerance policy for fighting or abusive confrontations and that behavior will result in immediate termination.

The lawsuit claims that TCS Designs could have prevented Marlow’s death if the company followed the zero-tolerance policy and fired Tangela Parker for the Jan. 4, 2021, argument.

Eric Parker filed a motion to stay the lawsuit proceedings until after the trial. TCS Designs filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Both motions were denied by Catawba County Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes, according to court documents.

Hayes’ rulings were appealed by the defendants. The N.C. Court of Appeals upheld Hayes’ rulings, according to court documents.

Neither of the lawsuits has been resolved, according to court documents.