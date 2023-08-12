Let’s all be encouraging to each other to be turned on to learning. Although rewarding, learning is challenging and at times creates hardship. With so much happening in local news and on the world-international stage, keeping up energy to be informed can take more than a daily cup of morning coffee. I consider myself a lifelong-learner, and the intake of media in this digital age is not easy to keep “ tuned-in,” nearly impossible to turn off. Without being a fan, I now know more about the TV Kardashians than I care to admit. It’s equally embarrassing to acknowledge that my understanding of the recent military coup in Niger (Africa) and what this means for France or Nigeria has me rethinking where to look for world news. Because of the convenience, most of my international understanding of affairs comes from an online app (i.e., TikTok).

Local media is a priority for many of us. For me as an educator, tiny blogger and freelance writer, sharing public content comes with certain responsibilities. This is true for nearly all adults speaking publicly too.

This is especially true for public and elected officials. Two years ago during the city mayor election, my content did not focus on any candidates. I did encourage all voting age folks to “go vote.” Last year with the council at-large municipal runoff win (Kim Wasson), my report highlighted the historic municipal runoff to congratulate the office won by a woman, African American. Again this year by all means those of us eligible to vote should exercise this constitutional right to vote. Those that need assistance/transportation to get to the location to vote deserve such means to get their ballot counted.

While many young families are focusing on preparation for the start of this new school year, this is also a new election year for the District Six council seat. Garfield Street and Green Street are part of this ward six district.

This being the councilman/councilwoman representative seat district that includes the Black historic neighborhood, I am hopeful we will learn of plans to include this Black historic neighborhood. The three names on the ballot for this election are Fredrick Foster, Lisa Pearson and Johnathan Mayes.

Regardless of which public service official is associated with which political party, religion, ethnicity or sexual preference, the job and the position to serve the people in a democracy means to serve all the people. My content focuses on services — not the elected officials or individuals. Actions and services that are demonstrated, period. Faulting someone’s character, or questioning their personal affairs, or calling them names is not what I am here to do. Have I made a mistake on a provided fact? Yes, and I have retracted on the occasions and apologized for errors. This is not out of being polite — this is me being professional.

As a member of a neighborhood group calling for city planning to include Statesville’s Black Historic District, I am not speaking for our community group. I do speak and share content as a member of the city of Statesville. I write content about this one historic neighborhood. I advocate for saving local Black history. I hope all city officials and all residents in the city will support the needed investment in making Statesville’s Black Historic District a sustainable, distinctive, and inclusive part in this city. Join community members and take your seat at city council meetings, second floor, City Hall, downtown Statesville, first and third Monday each month.