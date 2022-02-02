Statesville native Brian Summers, who worked for various senators and presidential campaigns, spoke to the Statesville Kiwanis Club about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The program was scheduled for January, the day after the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but was postponed due to weather.
Summers gives presentation on Martin Luther King Jr.
