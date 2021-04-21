Student uses her talent in art ‘to leave mark on school’

Ashley noted that “Coach Wall approached me with her idea for a blank wall in the weight room and allowed me to create something based on her vision of our mascot holding a weight bar with dumbbells.”

She said that the school has “a simplified version of a Phoenix as our symbol, but I had to create one who came to life.”

After putting the ideas to paper, Ashley did a rendering of her vision of the mascot and took it to show Wall. She loved it, but did want additional muscles added, Ashley said. So with changes made to Ashley’s Phoenix that she noted she calls Tom, and getting final approval from Shinkaruk, she started on the actual painting that week.

From start to finish, Ashley said that the project took approximately six hours to complete, working on it in stages over a period of four weeks because of the COVID school schedule. She worked on it three in-person days for an hour each week and one virtual day for three hours, she noted.

“Ashley was so dedicated. She came in on her virtual days to work on the mural,” Wall said. “The Phoenix Powerhouse is what we are calling the weight room, and her mural absolutely sets the tone for the atmosphere.”

Ashley expressed her thankfulness for the opportunity to work on the mural.