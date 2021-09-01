Student slain in Winston-Salem school shooting

A Mount Tabor High School student was slain and a manhunt was on for another student that evening after an on-campus shooting shortly after noon Wednesday.
Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson confirmed that the student who was shot had died, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., was rushed from the school to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after the shooting.
“I haven't cried in a while, but I've been crying since I left the hospital,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said after Miller's death was announced, the Associated Press reported.
All other students were safe, the AP reported, quoting a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The school's enrollment is about 1,500.
Frantazia Hines said she was on the phone with her sister, a student at Mount Tabor, shortly after 12 p.m. She said she heard multiple gunshots fired at the school, the Journal reported.
Christopher Johnson said his son told him that he heard the gunshots while in the school gym and students were told to hide because there was an active shooter on campus, the AP reported.
“You see stuff like this in the media,” said Johnson, whose son was still at the school Wednesday afternoon, awaiting transportation to a pickup point. “It’s scary to know that it actually reached out and touched you this time. My son’s not a victim, but he’s part of this and he’ll probably remember this forever.”
Winston-Salem police officers and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies secured the campus. They blocked roads to the school, and many emergency vehicles were on the scene.
The shooting left other Mount Tabor students in lockdown until after 4 p.m. Some were taken away about then by bus to be reunited with their families.
Authorities had posted pleas on social media for parents not to come to the school to pick up their children. Instead, the adults were asked to wait at a nearby shopping center.