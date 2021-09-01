Student slain in Winston-Salem school shooting

A Mount Tabor High School student was slain and a manhunt was on for another student that evening after an on-campus shooting shortly after noon Wednesday.

Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson confirmed that the student who was shot had died, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., was rushed from the school to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after the shooting.

“I haven't cried in a while, but I've been crying since I left the hospital,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said after Miller's death was announced, the Associated Press reported.

All other students were safe, the AP reported, quoting a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The school's enrollment is about 1,500.

Frantazia Hines said she was on the phone with her sister, a student at Mount Tabor, shortly after 12 p.m. She said she heard multiple gunshots fired at the school, the Journal reported.

Christopher Johnson said his son told him that he heard the gunshots while in the school gym and students were told to hide because there was an active shooter on campus, the AP reported.