Statesville's Jessica O'Brien takes part in Exercise Silent Wolverine

Lt. Cmdr. Jessica O’Brien, from Statesville, is currently assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department as part of Exercise Silent Wolverine.
The exercise is a U.S.-led, combined training exercise that tests Ford-class aircraft carrier capabilities through integrated high-end naval warfare scenarios alongside participating allies in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean.
The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is conducting their first deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations.