Statesville's housing issues are more complex

Gwen Quezada didn't choose to have a stroke, go on disability, nor to have her rent raised. Still, she found herself without a home earlier this year. Like too many in Statesville, she found herself on the wrong side of the the city's housing issues.

"As far as the challenges for the City of Statesville, we currently lack adequate housing in Statesville to house all the families that currently need assistance. The housing that is available, will either not pass inspection or the monthly rental amount is more than most people can afford. We have people on the waiting list that applied almost a year ago. The waiting list is not moving, because we cannot locate housing. We have been able to move a few people, but we have a long way to go to meet the current need."