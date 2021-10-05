Statesville woman injured after deer crashes into windshield

A Statesville woman was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health on Tuesday morning after a deer crashed through her windshield.

Trooper Kyle Bass of the N.C. Highway Patrol said the deer was first struck by a different vehicle and it went airborne, crashing into the windshield of a vehicle driven by Tamathea Bustle of Statesville.

He said a vehicle traveling south on Crawford Road early Tuesday morning first struck the deer. That vehicle was driven by Allison Potts, also of Statesville. She was not injured, Bass said

After the deer was hit by the left front quarter panel of Potts’ vehicle, it went airborne and went through the windshield of Bustle’s car, which was traveling north on Crawford Road.

Bass said Bustle was accompanied by her daughter, Monique, who went to the hospital with her mother.

Bustle was transported via Iredell EMS to Baptist.

Cool Springs Fire Department and the Iredell County Rescue Squad also responded.