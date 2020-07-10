Statesville Recreation and Parks eyeing their future with Route 2 Recreation

More pools. A pickleball court. A skatepark. More greenways. More programs for more people. Those are some of the things the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is hearing at it makes plans for city’s future. As part of the department’s Route 2 Recreation plan, they’ve been meeting with people around the cities many parks to find out what’s best for the community.
On Thursday the department gathered in the shade above the tennis courts at Caldwell Park to listen to residents.
“The great thing about these meetings is it’s been all over the map as far as what’s and Parks Director Richard Griggs said. He later said that it’s simply part of making sure they’re doing their jobs correctly. “We spend a lot of time brainstorming ideas, what the community would like, which a lot of times is like throwing darts in the dark. We want to talk to the community and we’re learning we can do a better job of improving the quality of life of the community if we listen to what they want and work with them to try to figure out to meet their needs.”
Part of the plan takes place online where people can fill out a survey to let the department know what they want and where they want it.
Griggs encouraged Statesville’s residents to head to surverymonkey.com/r/StatesvilleMP to make their opinions known. Griggs said they’ll be re-evaluating everything the department does and adjust to what people in Statesville want to see in the community.
“We are in the process of developing a comprehensive master plan for our department, which we’re calling Route 2 Recreation,” Griggs said. “It will ultimately serve as a road map for our department for the next 8-to-10 years.”
Part of that plan is understanding what each part of the community wants and what they have access to now. While the Leisure Pool is an oasis for those in the eastern part of Statesville, it’s not accessible for the entire town. Griggs mentioned that attendance at different activities doesn’t always reflect the demographics of the town, which he feels is a sign they could find better ways to both reach out to the community we well as catering to it as they go forward.
Griggs said one way of doing that may simply be communicating better with the community, whether that’s through the mail, social media or traditional forms of advertising. Finding ways for people — more specifically in a post-coronavirus world — to connect and use facilities together is something on the director’s mind as well. Whether it be tennis partners, teaming up basketball players, or groups walking in the park together, Griggs hopes the department can help connect people as they enjoy the city’s facilities.
Troutman resident but Statesville native Markeatha Murphy hopes part of that idea of connecting people involves more engagement from the department and volunteers. Several other people at the meeting said that they and others could be the ones helping teach children.
“There’s less and less for children to do, and when they don’t have that, they’ll create their own fun, and that’s not always good. Something I would love to see is more lessons, like sports lessons for kids.” Murphy said.
Whatever plans are in store for Statesville, the hope is that it makes a positive change for the community as a whole. Doris Allison, the city council member representing Ward 2 who also attended the meeting at Caldwell Park, spoke to the idea, saying that “It’s a good start for a better tomorrow.”
Paving (and paying) a way to the futureGriggs said that the department’s planning is not only about finding out what people want, but also so recreation & parks can figure out how to fund those changes. He said that my having a long-term plan in place, the department’s applications for grants and other sources of funding more likely to be accepted. Not every project would require that, but as he looks to the city’s future, he said they could play a key role in realizing some of the things citizens want to see.
While Griggs is looking both internally and externally to achieve the department’s goal going forward, some of the community would like to see the city itself step-up to meet the challenge.
“I think it’s a great idea, There are a plethora of ideas out there on what we can do,” David Meachem, a now-retired executive director of the Statesville Housing Authority said of the meetings with the community. But he wasn’t afraid to chide the city in hopes the community gets what it wants when it comes to funding the recreation & parks department. “People want to see all this, and I’m like everyone else and I don’t want to pay more taxes, but the city can be stingy when it comes to paying for these things.”
Recreation and not just parksWhile generally recreation and parks are thought of as public spaces and places where physical activities can take place, some community members spoke to the idea of the department being more of that.
Griggs was open to the idea, whether that be recording spaces for music, podcasts, or other arts and entertainment, as well as programs that engage people’s, particular the youth’s, creative side. Such ideas may involve partnerships with groups and organizations already in the community, but Griggs and others see how arts and culture can fit into the department’s mission.
“Not all kids are athletes,” Murphy said. “Being able to offer programs with creative arts would be awesome for a lot of youth. They are very creative if given the opportunity.”
