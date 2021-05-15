 Skip to main content
Statesville NAACP chapter cleans up Opal Street
Members of the Statesville Chapter of the NAACP gathered on Saturday to clean up Opal Street as part of the City fo Statesville's Adopt-A-Street Program.

