Statesville man killed in crash Thursday on Brevard Street

A 30-year-old man died Thursday after wrecking his car while a Statesville Police Department officer was attempting to stop the vehicle, the SPD reported in a news release.
Justin Wilson of Statesville was pronounced dead at the scene.
The SPD, in the news release, said Officer Stringer was in the 300 block of Brevard Street around 1:36 p.m. following up on a call.
A Nissan Altima passed Stringer in the opposite direction, and the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.
Stringer turned his vehicle around in an attempt to stop the Altima. The vehicle accelerated and was continuing to travel at a high rate of speed, police said. Stringer lost sight of the vehicle as it entered a curve on Brevard Street.
As Stringer approached the curve he saw the vehicle in the wood line, police said.
The Altima struck a utility pole before coming to rest in the wood line, police reported.
Stringer attempted to reach Wilson to render aid but was unable to do so because of power lines on the ground.
The N.C. Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the wreck.
First Sgt. Rusty Jones said video evidence indicates there was no contact between the SPD car and the Altima. “There was about three football fields of spaced between the SPD car and the other car,” he said. “There was no evidence of any contact at all.”
Iredell EMS, Iredell Rescue and Statesville Fire responded to the crash.
