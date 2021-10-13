Ralph AltaVilla, a trustee of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 7152 in Statesville, and Victoria Miglin, director of the Pregnancy Resource Center, show some of the donations the Knights collected during the third Diaper Drive. The center provides pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and confidential counseling. There also is service for men so they can ask questions, find support and have someone to talk to. The drive was held with the support of the St. Philip the Apostle Church community.
Statesville Knights of Columbus Council hosts Diaper Drive for Pregnancy Resource Center
- Staff reports
- Updated
