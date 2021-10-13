 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville Knights of Columbus Council hosts Diaper Drive for Pregnancy Resource Center
0 Comments

Statesville Knights of Columbus Council hosts Diaper Drive for Pregnancy Resource Center

  • Updated
  • 0
101421-srl-news-knights-p1

Ralph AltaVilla, a trustee of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 7152 in Statesville, and Victoria Miglin, director of the Pregnancy Resource Center, show some of the donations the Knights collected during the third Diaper Drive. The center provides pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and confidential counseling. There also is service for men so they can ask questions, find support and have someone to talk to. The drive was held with the support of the St. Philip the Apostle Church community.

 

 Photo used with permission

Ralph AltaVilla, a trustee of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 7152 in Statesville, and Victoria Miglin, director of the Pregnancy Resource Center, show some of the donations the Knights collected during the third Diaper Drive. The center provides pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and confidential counseling. There also is service for men so they can ask questions, find support and have someone to talk to. The drive was held with the support of the St. Philip the Apostle Church community.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert