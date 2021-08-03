Statesville Corvette Club cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25

There will be no trophies awarded this year, but in a way, the awards for the owners of classic cars will come in the form of helping a local food and clothing ministry.

The Statesville Corvette Club will host its cruise-in Saturday at Signal Hill Mall, with proceeds going to a charity the organization began supporting several years ago — Matthew 25.

Matthew 25 is a Harmony-based ministry that provides food, clothing, money for power bills, and more to people who live in northern Iredell County.

Bucky Edmonds of the Corvette Club said the group throws its support behind Matthew 25 for one simple reason.

“All of the money stays right here in Iredell County,” he said. “We know where it’s going.”

The Corvette Club, comprised of some 75 to 100 owners of the classic Chevrolet sports car, has been raising money for charity for many years. Last year, the club tweaked its event in the summer, and brought in $5,000 for Matthew 25.

The group also held another cruise-in in December to bring in donations of cash and toys for Matthew 25 for Christmas.