Statesville Corvette Club cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25

There will be no trophies awarded this year, but in a way, the awards for the owners of classic cars will come in the form of helping a local food and clothing ministry.
The Statesville Corvette Club will host its cruise-in Saturday at Signal Hill Mall, with proceeds going to a charity the organization began supporting several years ago — Matthew 25.
Matthew 25 is a Harmony-based ministry that provides food, clothing, money for power bills, and more to people who live in northern Iredell County.
Bucky Edmonds of the Corvette Club said the group throws its support behind Matthew 25 for one simple reason.
“All of the money stays right here in Iredell County,” he said. “We know where it’s going.”
The Corvette Club, comprised of some 75 to 100 owners of the classic Chevrolet sports car, has been raising money for charity for many years. Last year, the club tweaked its event in the summer, and brought in $5,000 for Matthew 25.
The group also held another cruise-in in December to bring in donations of cash and toys for Matthew 25 for Christmas.
Edmonds said even though the traditional car show was not a part of last year’s cruise-in and will not be a part of this year’s due to COVID-19, members are still expecting a large turnout Saturday. He said about 100 cars came and paid an entry fee of about $20 or made a donation.
Some drivers chose to park their vehicles at the mall parking lot, and that’s being encouraged Saturday as well, he said.
The Corvette Club also will present dash plaques to the first 150 cars to arrive Saturday.
The cruise-in also will include a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale.
No matter how the funds are raised, Edmonds said, the monies will all go to Matthew 25.
“Every penny of the money goes to Matthew 25,” he said.
The relationship between the food and clothing ministry and the Corvette Club dates back a number of years, Edmonds said. At a meeting, a club member brought up Matthew 25 and other members then met with then-director Alice Waugh. They liked what they heard about the ministry and have thrown their support behind Matthew 25 since then.
Although it’s sponsored by the Corvette Club, all vehicles are welcome at the cruise-in. Hot rods, trucks, musical cars and, of course, Corvettes can take part, Edmonds said.
The cruise-in will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the parking lot of Signal Hill Mall. It is open to the public, and there is no admission charge, although organizers hope those who come out will bid on the silent auction, buy some baked goods or make a donation.