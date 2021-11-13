Statesville city council to vote on redistricting map Monday

The city of Statesville will be a step closer to redrawing its political boundaries as the city council will hold a public hearing and consider adopting a new voting district boundaries map.
The need for new maps comes after the 2020 census and as growth requires the city's voting districts to be adjusted as well.
The proposed new redistricting would see an eastward shift in the boundaries with the major shifts coming to Ward 1, Ward 2, and Ward 6.
If approved by Nov. 12 it would be submitted to the Iredell County Board of Elections. The primary election is set for March 8, 2022, and the general for April 26, 2022.
The hearing was postponed from the last council meeting on Nov. 1, but Mayor Costi Kutteh said the city was still on time for the next election.
An interactive map where residents can see if the proposed changes affect which ward they are in can be found at shorturl.at/besGX.
Mapmaking
The new map's goal is to divide the city into six wards with "ideal populations" of 4,739 to evenly spread the city's 28,432 residents into each one. The law allows districts to be within 5% of that ideal population number.
As of now and with the new population data, some current wards have double-digit percentage differences from that ideal population. The more southern wards of Ward 3 and Ward 6 are up by more than 14.7% and 13.5% respectively. Ward 2 increased by more than 12%. On the other side, Wards 1 (-3.6%) Ward 4 (-7.4%), and Ward 5 (-8.4%) would be overrepresented without redistricting.
The city also must stay with the bounds of a 1985 court order that declared Statesville violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, meaning then the city had drawn maps to weaken Black residents voting power. The court's remedy for that was that
That mandates that electoral district lines cannot be drawn to “improperly dilute minorities’ voting power.” For Statesville, that means two of the city’s six wards are designed to contain a Black majority voting-age population. Currently, Ward 3 and Ward 6 are minority-majority.
According to Planning Director Sherry Ashley’s presentation of Redistricting Plan 1.2, the redrawn map would get the wards within that 5% difference from the ideal population while keeping Ward 3 and Ward 6 as minority-majority, with 51.84% and 50.6% Black populations.
