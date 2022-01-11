Statesville City Council gets back to nuts and bolts of governing

The nuts and bolts, and well, fasteners, of Monday’s Statesville City Council meeting were just that.

The city discussed changes to its development code, but the rules and regulations around the use of certain materials on the sides of buildings drew a bit of discussion among the council members.

The city amended the proposed changes to the code after the last meeting where Councilman Steve Johnson brought up concerns with cost and ease when it came to how certain buildings are covered on the outside, with a focus on metal siding, and aluminum composite materials in particular. The question was how much of the building could be covered by it and whether fasteners could be visible.

“I will apologize for the confusion, I was a little wordy last time,” Johnson said. “This accomplishes what we need to do.”