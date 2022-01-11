Statesville City Council gets back to nuts and bolts of governing

The nuts and bolts, and well, fasteners, of Monday’s Statesville City Council meeting were just that.
The city discussed changes to its development code, but the rules and regulations around the use of certain materials on the sides of buildings drew a bit of discussion among the council members.
The city amended the proposed changes to the code after the last meeting where Councilman Steve Johnson brought up concerns with cost and ease when it came to how certain buildings are covered on the outside, with a focus on metal siding, and aluminum composite materials in particular. The question was how much of the building could be covered by it and whether fasteners could be visible.
“I will apologize for the confusion, I was a little wordy last time,” Johnson said. “This accomplishes what we need to do.”
As for the changes, it boils down to aluminum composite materials that could be used on 100% of a structure, with exceptions for downtown, historic districts and industrial zones. Metal siding and other materials could cover up to 50% of sides of buildings facing the public if fasteners weren’t exposed, but only 30% if they are visible. For non-public areas, any metal could be used on 100% of it. Councilman John Staford asked that sides facing existing residential areas be included, but ultimately the motion passed 6-2, without that change included. Staford voted against it, along with Councilwoman Doris Allison.
Roads closed for the storage business
Sections Dagenhart Street and Sowers Street will be set to close to make way for the property owner, Diamond Hill Mini Storage Holding LLC, which plans to combine the parcels of land involved into one unit, which will still have road access.
Allison brought up the concerns of some citizens who realized the roads in question would be closed after the process began.
The motion passed unanimously with Staford noting that they were dead-end streets and that the developer agreed to certain beautification guidelines as part of the process.
“I think it’s a win-win for the city, and I don’t see any harm to the existing neighborhood properties,” Staford said.
