Statesville adjusts garbage routes, offices to open on two-hour delay Tuesday

Statesville city garbage routes will not run Tuesday because of the unsafe conditions on neighborhood streets and side roads.

The revised schedule is for Monday’s route to be run Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will run Thursday, while Thursday and Friday routes will run Friday. Customers are asked to be patient as sanitation crews safely run the routes.

City offices will open on a two-hour delay at 10 a.m. Tuesday. This includes the Customer Services Office and Statesville Fitness and Activity Center. Nonessential city employees are to report to work at 10 a.m.

Street crews have most of the main roads clear, but expect problems with black ice overnight and in the morning. Crews will be treating bridges and other cold spots on major roads to improve safety.