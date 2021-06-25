State Briefs

Man shot, killed by sheriff’s deputies
GREENVILLE — A deputy in North Carolina has shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic call, a sheriff said Friday.
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said deputies were called to a mobile home park Thursday night after receiving a 911 call about an armed person, news outlets reported. The sheriff said the deputies encountered the armed man, who was shot and died at the scene. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
Dance says none of the deputies were hurt, but two deputies have been placed on administrative leave. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.
Police: Toddler found dead in parked car
GASTONIA — A 2-year-old child has been found dead in a parked car, Gaston County police said.
News outlets report that there was a report of a child in cardiac arrest. The child was found in a car at a business in Gastonia around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators are looking into how long the child had been in the car, police said. Police released few details on the incident, citing an ongoing investigation.
No charges have been filed and police have said so far, it appears to be a “tragic mistake.”
Task force fatally shoots wanted man
WHITEVILLE — Members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force fatally shot a man wanted in the killing of his estranged girlfriend when he drew a firearm as they tried to arrest him Thursday at a Walmart, authorities said.
News outlets report that the Columbus County District Attorney Jon David confirmed that William Dean Hewett, 54, of Atkinson, was shot and killed as task force members tried to serve a warrant. No law enforcement officers were hurt, David said.
Hewett was wanted in the killing of his estranged girlfriend, Brandy Lynn Price, who was found dead on the street Saturday in Atkinson, according to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office news release. The sheriff’s office warned the public to contact authorities if Hewett was seen, saying he was known to be violent and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is the lead investigative agency on this incident. The U.S. Marshals Service will also conduct an internal review after SBI completes its investigation.
David said at a news conference that his office will review all the facts and determine whether “the degree of use of force used was necessary in this case.”
— Associated Press
— Associated Press