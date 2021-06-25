State Briefs

Task force fatally shoots wanted man

WHITEVILLE — Members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force fatally shot a man wanted in the killing of his estranged girlfriend when he drew a firearm as they tried to arrest him Thursday at a Walmart, authorities said.

News outlets report that the Columbus County District Attorney Jon David confirmed that William Dean Hewett, 54, of Atkinson, was shot and killed as task force members tried to serve a warrant. No law enforcement officers were hurt, David said.

Hewett was wanted in the killing of his estranged girlfriend, Brandy Lynn Price, who was found dead on the street Saturday in Atkinson, according to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office news release. The sheriff’s office warned the public to contact authorities if Hewett was seen, saying he was known to be violent and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is the lead investigative agency on this incident. The U.S. Marshals Service will also conduct an internal review after SBI completes its investigation.

David said at a news conference that his office will review all the facts and determine whether “the degree of use of force used was necessary in this case.”

— Associated Press

