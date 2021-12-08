State Briefs

Ex-Fort Bragg worker pleads guilty to bribery charge
WILMINGTON— A North Carolina man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to taking bribes while working at Fort Bragg, a federal prosecutor said.
Court documents show Edward Wade Crisco of Sanford was a flooring technician assigned to the public works unit at Fort Bragg, according to the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
From 2011 into 2019, Crisco received bribes ranging from $20 to $100 per maintenance work order from various vendors contracting with public works to request contracts be assigned to those specific vendors and to approve and sign off favorably on their work once completed, according to the news release.
Crisco pleaded guilty to receiving bribes. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in March. Crisco also agreed to forfeit the $150,000 he netted from the scheme.
Worker at distribution center dies after forklift hits him
DUNN — A worker at a grocery store distribution center in North Carolina has died after a forklift hit him, stare officials said.
The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Dereck Rafael Carrero, 22, was working for Food Lion at a distribution center in Dunn on Saturday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. While he was in an aisle to pick out a product to fill an order, deputies said Carrero was struck by what they described as a high reach motorized forklift driven by another worker.
Carrero had a serious head injury and was hospitalized. He died Monday, according to Capt. Joseph Webb of the sheriff's office.
The incident was reported at ADUSA Distribution LLC. A statement from the company says it is investigating the incident and cooperating with authorities, but provided no other details.
Labor Department spokeswoman Jennifer Haigwood said the agency was notified about the incident and is investigating.
US Coast Guard rescues 4 fishermen off NC coast
WILMINGTON— Four fishermen were rescued on Tuesday from a disabled fishing vessel off the North Carolina coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a call at approximately 7:30 a.m. from the captain of the fishing vessel Bald Eagle II saying that his vessel was disabled and drifting towards shore, according to a news release.
A helicopter and crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City Guard Station joined a life boat crew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet to rescue the crew. When they reached the scene, the aircrew hoisted all four men and took them to the air station.
No injuries were reported.
Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Hall said the water temperature near Southern Shores was 56 degrees, which is dangerous had the men not been prepared. Hall said the men were wearing survival suits to prevent hypothermia.
DMV adding new driver license examiners
RALEIGH — Getting a driver license in North Carolina may soon get a little easier.
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said it has added 41 new driver license examiner graduates to 32 offices statewide. The new employees recently graduated from its Basic Examiner Training School and participated in a recognition ceremony on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The agency said it is working to improve customer service with more examiners, express lines, dedicated road test teams and the use of customer service representatives to help people in line make sure they have the appropriate documents. Acting DMV Commissioner Portia Manley said the 41 graduates will help fill voids at many driver license offices across North Carolina.
The examiners graduated after five weeks of classroom study at locations in Rocky Mount and Huntersville. They will take applications for learner permits, driver licenses, REAL ID and basic identification cards. They will also conduct road tests for new drivers.
— From wire reports