State Briefs

2 accused of carjacking woman, 74, caught

ASHEBORO — Two people accused of assaulting and carjacking a woman in eastern North Carolina have been apprehended, according to a sheriff’s office.

Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an assault and carjacking in New Bern. A 74-year-old woman told deputies she had been eating in her car when two people approached her and demanded that she get out. The woman refused, according to a news release, and then she was assaulted and taken from the car.

The woman is still under observation at a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies issued warrants for Danny Lee Minor, 27, and Kimberly Elizabeth Woodell, 30, both from Asheboro. Minor and Woodell were found at a residence in Randolph County and taken into custody.

The two are in the Randolph County jail on felony charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, common law robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and assault on a disabled person. Jail records don’t indicate whether they have an attorney.

1st foal born this year to OBX wild horses dies

COROLLA — A foal born this year to a herd of wild Spanish mustangs that roams North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died unexpectedly, according to a group that manages the herd.

The foal named Charlie was born in late March and had appeared healthy until his death, the Virginian-Pilot reported, citing the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The group said in a Facebook post that Charlie was seen on camera footage walking near his mom Thursday afternoon. Minutes later he laid down, and by about 10 minutes later he had died.

“His parents and brother are fine and behaving normally, though of course were very distressed by his sudden loss,” the post said.

A necropsy was planned Friday.

Charlie was the first foal born this spring to the group that lives along the northern beaches in Currituck County, the newspaper reported. Three more have been born since then.

Damaged line leads to sewage spill into lake

CORNELIUS — An internet, cable television and phone provider has apologized after a fiber subcontractors damaged an underground line and sent raw sewage into a North Carolina lake.

Jennifer Frost, a Charlotte Water spokeswoman, told The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday that a Spectrum subcontractor installing fiber damaged a line from which sewage spilled into the lake.

Charlotte Water crews responded to the spill on Spinnakers Reach Drive in Cornelius, according to a news release Tuesday that said the spill resulted from “construction damage.” About 400 gallons reached Lake Norman out of 630 gallons that poured from the broken line Tuesday, according to the Charlotte Water news release.

The company immediately notified the town of Cornelius, and repairs were made, according to the statement.

Cornelius Today first reported about the spill, and added that cable subcontractors caused two similar spills in The Peninsula in March.

In a statement released by a company spokesman on Thursday, Spectrum apologized but said the underground line in question hadn’t been correctly marked but didn’t say who they believe made the error.

Cornelius Town Manager Andrew Grant said the town doesn’t identify or mark utility lines and would refer a caller seeking that information to the utility company, such as Spectrum.

— From wire reports