state briefs

Police: 2 found shot to death
DURHAM— Durham Police say two men who were found shot to death in a parking lot.
The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the men were found early Sunday morning near the Interstate 40 interchange and Research Triangle Park.
Police found the men after responding to the report of a shooting at about 1:35 a.m.
Police have not released any additional information about the incident or the men who died.
Car fatally strikes horse on Outer Banks
COROLLA — A wild horse that lived on North Carolina's Outer Banks has been struck and killed by a vehicle.
The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the incident occurred Saturday afternoon.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund, which protects and manages the Colonial Spanish Mustangs, said in a statement that the horse was named Rabbit and had been born in 2019. She had "galloped down the dunes and directly into the path of the vehicle," the fund said.
The driver called 911 and the fund.
"After interviewing the driver and witnesses, and performing a breathalyzer, it was determined that this was indeed a devastating accident," the fund wrote.
Search suspended for missing kayaker
EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Coast Guard said it has suspended its search for a missing kayaker along the North Carolina coast.
The maritime service said in a news release Saturday that rescue crews had searched an area of 268 square miles for about 24 hours.
The Coast Guard said that Warren Liner, 73, was reported missing in the area of Bogue Inlet, which is near Emerald Isle.
Liner was last seen on Bear Island in Hammocks Beach State Park. His kayak was found on Bear Island Friday afternoon.
"Tonight's decision to suspend the search for Mr. Liner was tough," Coast Guard Capt. Matt Baer said in a statement. "Our crews and the crews of our state and local partners did their best to find him, and we will keep his family in our thoughts."
The search for Liner began Friday after an Onslow County dispatcher received a call from the man's wife that he had not returned from a kayaking trip.
The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and three boats to search for him. They were assisted by Hammocks Beach State Park rangers as well as officials from nearby counties and municipalities.