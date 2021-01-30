State Briefs

Car was speeding before fatal crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A car that crashed into a South Carolina pond earlier this month killing five people was speeding and no other vehicles were involved in the wreck, police said.
The 2016 Chevrolet Impala hit a curb on Jan. 23 on Harrelson Boulevard near the Myrtle Beach airport and was going so fast it flipped several times before plunging into the pond, according to a statement released this this week by Myrtle Beach police.
Investigators reviewed traffic cameras and evidence at the crash scene and determined there were no other vehicles in the area, police said.
When emergency workers arrived, they found three people on the shore of the pond and three others still inside the submerged car, police said.
Four people died the day of the crash and a fifth person died days later, authorities said. One person in the car survived.
The driver, Thomas Levon McDowell, 23, of Lake City, S.C., was killed, investigators said.
Authorities identified the other people killed as Jamar Matthews, 19, of Lake City, S.C.; Shiquan Graham, 20, of Lake City, S.C.; and Niterria Johnson, 22, and LeAna McMillian, 17, both of Winston-Salem.
Former detention officer facing drug charges
WINSTON-SALEM — A former North Carolina detention officer is accused of selling marijuana from her home and exposing one of her children to drugs and unsecured firearms, a sheriff's office said.
Arrest warrants say Paris Monique Crowell, 39, faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. fired Crowell on Tuesday.
The arrest warrants say Crowell used her house to store and sell marijuana and THC Gummies, and that she put her child in danger because drugs were in open areas throughout the house and the child had access to unsecured firearms.
Authorities also arrested Crowell's son, Amari Lamont Crowell, 22, and Christopher Maurice Washington, 38. Washington and Crowell are the parents of the child Crowell is alleged to have abused. Washington is also charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
Asked if there was evidence that Crowell brought illegal drugs into the jail, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office says the investigation is still active.
Christopher Washington was released on a $50,000 bond. Crowell and Amari Crowell were both released on a written promise to appear in court. It's not known if they have attorneys.