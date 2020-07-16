Two injuries in crash on Interstate 40; one person airlifted

A Sylva woman was airlifted from the scene of a crash on Interstate 40 at the Iredell-Catawba line Thursday morning.
Marilyn Roach and her husband, Robert, were injured when an RV struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that had broken down on the bridge, said Trooper S.J. Whiting of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Marilyn Roach was airlifted from the scene and taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Her husband was taken by Iredell EMS to CMC.
The crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-40 while emergency crews extricated the couple from the RV.
While Robert Roach was injured and taken away for medical on the ground to the Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Marylin Roach was pinned in the vehicle and has “serious” injuries according to Whitting. Due to her injuries, Carolinas Medical Center’s helicopter was called.
The helicopter had to land in the two lanes of the highway, which is flanked by trees on both sides. The crew took over from the West Iredell Fire Department, Iredell Rescue Squad, Iredell EMS, Catawba Fire and Rescue and Monticello Fire units that were also on the scene.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!