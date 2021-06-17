Squirt
Super sweet and loving girl. Squirt is estimated to be about 1 year old. She was found as a stray... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 3-9. Lis…
- Updated
For more than 146 years, the Statesville Record & Landmark and its related publications have been published in Iredell County. That is not…
Garner Bagnal Boulevard is one of the busier roads in Statesville, which also makes it dangerous for pedestrians to cross.
There are more than 1,800 children taking part in Iredell-Statesville Schools’ summer school, and that number is growing, according to the sch…
- Updated
A 20-year-old Hickory man was identified as the victim of a homicide earlier this week.
First of all, let me apologize for last Sunday’s column. It was not what I had originally intended to send in; today’s column should have run last week. Last Sunday was the 6th of June, 77 years to the day after the greatest amphibious invasion in the history of the world, when Allied Forces came ashore on the coast of Normandy, France, on D-Day 1944, during World War II.
- Updated
Ana Gray, of Taylorsville, was awarded a full scholarship to attend a special program of Stanford University Law School for talented high scho…
When and how did you acquire the vehicle?
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Tyrell Dantaye Daniels, and the U.S. Marshals Service is offering $3,000 for informat…
The Troutman Police Department has recovered four stolen vehicles over the past few weeks, according to a news release from the town of Troutman.