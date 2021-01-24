Youth baseball, softball interest meeting this week

City of Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is holding an interest meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for its youth baseball and youth softball programs at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Rd.

Four baseball divisions will be offered, including 5-6 year old t-ball; 7-8 year old machine pitch; 9-10 year old and 11-12 year old kid pitch.

Three fast pitch divisions for girls softball will be offered, including 8u, 10u, and 12u.

Teams will be formed according to the Iredell-Statesville Schools boundaries.

Baseball: a player’s age as of May 1, 2021, determines the age in which the player is eligible to play this season.

Softball: A player’s age as of Dec. 31, 2020, determines the age in which the player is eligible to play this season.

The registration fee is $20 for city residents, and $30 for non-residents.

League play is tentatively scheduled to begin in early April with games being played on weekdays and Saturdays.

For more information on the 2021 youth baseball and softball programs, contact the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department at 704-878-3429 or email: dlewis@statesvillenc.net.