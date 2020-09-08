Young Wake Forest players to keep an eye on this season

Wake Forest's football program typically redshirts roughly two-thirds of its freshman class.
This season will be anything but typical.
The NCAA has nixed the four-game redshirt rule and has said instead that this season will not count against a player’s eligibility. So, in essence, every Deacon who would normally play in four or fewer games can play in every game this season and still be a redshirt freshman next year.
It opens up the entire roster for Coach Dave Clawson and his staff, enhancing depth and meaning some first- and second-year players will be called upon for significant playing time.
The top five young players who could play large roles this season:
1. Taylor Morin | slot receiver | 5-10, 174
Jaquarii Roberson is expected to start in the slot, but he’s a redshirt junior who’s played behind Greg Dortch and Kendall Hinton in the last two years.
Behind Roberson is Morin, though, a shifty athlete who drew praise from offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero a couple of weeks ago. It's been a goal of Wake Forest's coaching staff the last few seasons to split reps of its slot receivers — Morin appears slotted to be second in line for that share behind Roberson.
“Taylor Morin has done an outstanding job developing at slot in a short time period,” Ruggiero said. “He was a kid that I was certainly concerned would be ready to go Game 1. But I do think he’s been 100% a pleasant surprise.”
2. Nolan Groulx | wide receiver | 6-0, 194
Groulx’s only action last season came in a few snaps in the Pinstripe Bowl, and he’s now in position to be the backup wide receiver behind Donavon Greene and A.T. Perry, it seems.
Groulx entered Wake Forest as a four-star recruit and is expected to — at some point — be able to line up at outside positions or in the slot. But for this season, it seems like he’s most needed on the outside.
The other factor at work here is that quarterback Sam Hartman’s chances to throw with his receivers were a small fraction compared to a normal offseason because of the cancellation of spring practices and sending players home.
Hartman and Groulx, though, who both live in the greater Charlotte area and were teammates at Davidson Day, were able to work out together during the shutdown.
3. Caelen Carson | cornerback | 6-0, 182
Carson, it seems, is the freshman cornerback who’s most likely to play at the starting cornerback spot opposite Ja’Sir Taylor.
As of a couple of weeks ago, the position battle for that spot had four contestants — Carson, along with Kenneth Dicks III, Isaiah Essissima and Peyton Woulard — according to defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill.
While Carson is listed here, classmates Gavin Holmes and JJ Roberts could also factor in at cornerback.
4. Quinton Cooley/ Justice Ellison/Ahmani Marshall | running backs | 5-9, 208/5-10, 203/6-2, 210
Being the No. 3 running back isn’t the most-glorious spot to be on the depth chart, but in Wake Forest’s hyper-speed offense, it’s one that comes with some promise of playing time.
This season, the No. 3 running back behind the established Kenneth Walker III and Christian Beal-Smith will be one of three freshmen. Cooley and Marshall were early enrollees, while Ellison was a February signee whose versatility as a running back and receiver was touted.
Walker entered last season as the No. 3 running back and had 579 yards and four touchdowns. A year before that, Beal-Smith had 231 yards and in 2017, Arkeem Byrd had 395 yards and a touchdown.
5. Nick Andersen | safety | 5-11, 185
This is the surprise revelation of fall camp made known by Hemphill a couple of weeks ago.
Andersen is a walk-on safety who has made quite the early impression on Hemphill. Without clean bills of health for Nasir Greer and Trey Rucker, safety already appears to be a position that will need some young and/or unknown players to step up.
“I kinda had an inkling when the freshmen were allowed to join us for the Zoom meetings, he asked a ton of questions and I’m like, ‘Wow, this kid is really into this,’” Hemphill said of Andersen. “And then athletically he got here and he’s talented. He can run and tackle and physical, change direction.
“He can do everything you need him to do. Very fortunate, to be honest with you, to get him."
