Young Wake Forest players to keep an eye on this season

“Taylor Morin has done an outstanding job developing at slot in a short time period,” Ruggiero said. “He was a kid that I was certainly concerned would be ready to go Game 1. But I do think he’s been 100% a pleasant surprise.”

2. Nolan Groulx | wide receiver | 6-0, 194

Groulx’s only action last season came in a few snaps in the Pinstripe Bowl, and he’s now in position to be the backup wide receiver behind Donavon Greene and A.T. Perry, it seems.

Groulx entered Wake Forest as a four-star recruit and is expected to — at some point — be able to line up at outside positions or in the slot. But for this season, it seems like he’s most needed on the outside.

The other factor at work here is that quarterback Sam Hartman’s chances to throw with his receivers were a small fraction compared to a normal offseason because of the cancellation of spring practices and sending players home.

Hartman and Groulx, though, who both live in the greater Charlotte area and were teammates at Davidson Day, were able to work out together during the shutdown.

3. Caelen Carson | cornerback | 6-0, 182