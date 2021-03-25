With Nicholson sidelined, Parise takes over as North Iredell QB

North Iredell will be without starting quarterback Hunter Nicholson for Friday’s first road game at West Rowan.

Nicholson was placed on a stretcher, wheeled off the field, and to a waiting ambulance after a third-quarter collision along the Raiders’ sideline during last week’s loss to visiting Statesville.

When asked Wednesday for an update on the condition of his senior signal-caller, head coach David Lewis said Nicholson was “doing well.”

“He’s been able to get around and come to school,” Lewis said. “His family and our team appreciate the outpouring of prayers and support.”

Not being able to practice or play this week is “tearing him up,” Lewis added.

Senior C.J. Parise gets the nod at quarterback in Nicholson’s absence. Junior Xaven Dalton is Parise’s backup.

Parise stepped in at quarterback last week after Nicholson’s injury. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder, who doubles as a linebacker, typically plays receiver or tight end on offense.