With Brown, junior class experience, Statesville looks for NPC repeat

The defending North Piedmont Conference champion returns to the court minus a couple of starters, but Statesville basketball coach Sonny Schofield feels the Greyhounds have promise once they hit the ground running when the season tips off in January.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Schofield said, referring to limited offseason work brought on by COVID-19 restrictions. “We’re trying to find a rhythm.

“I like this team though. I’ve got a good group of core players and believe we’ll be able to rotate some others.”

Led by R&L County Boys Basketball Player of the Year Miykei Fields, the Greyhounds captured the NPC title, reached the second round of the 3A state playoffs and finished 19-7 last season.

Fields graduated, leaving a void in an array of areas. The NPC player of the year averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals while shooting 48 percent from the floor.

“That was a big (loss),” Schofield said. “I didn’t take him out unless he got in foul trouble or got tired. But I think these guys can fill in the gaps.”

Chris Brown, a senior who plays bigger than his 6-foot-3 stature, headlines the list of returning players.