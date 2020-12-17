With Brown, junior class experience, Statesville looks for NPC repeat

The defending North Piedmont Conference champion returns to the court minus a couple of starters, but Statesville basketball coach Sonny Schofield feels the Greyhounds have promise once they hit the ground running when the season tips off in January.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Schofield said, referring to limited offseason work brought on by COVID-19 restrictions. “We’re trying to find a rhythm.
“I like this team though. I’ve got a good group of core players and believe we’ll be able to rotate some others.”
Led by R&L County Boys Basketball Player of the Year Miykei Fields, the Greyhounds captured the NPC title, reached the second round of the 3A state playoffs and finished 19-7 last season.
Fields graduated, leaving a void in an array of areas. The NPC player of the year averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals while shooting 48 percent from the floor.
“That was a big (loss),” Schofield said. “I didn’t take him out unless he got in foul trouble or got tired. But I think these guys can fill in the gaps.”
Chris Brown, a senior who plays bigger than his 6-foot-3 stature, headlines the list of returning players.
Brown doubles as a guard and forward and has a knack for scoring on the drive. His ability to knock down shots from the perimeter forces teams to extend their defense when guarding him. He’s a threat to put up points in bunches and pull down more than his fair share of rebounds.
“He brings experience,” Schofield said. “He’s a smart kid. He’s become more vocal, and I really like that. When he’s on, he’s on. He commands the ball, and he can get it done.”
Juniors Torrey Miller and Messiah Robinson lead the Statesville backcourt. The half-court and transition offense begins with them. Both guards are capable of getting hot from the beyond the arc, and Schofield spoke highly of their aggressiveness on the defensive end.
Junior Tarez Hamilton provides the height around the basket. On defense, he can be a rim protector. Schofield anticipates Hamilton’s role increasing from his sophomore year when the forward/center started several games early while the Greyhounds waited on their full complement of players due to the football playoffs.
“He’s a sleeper,” Schofield said. “Last year he got four or five points and three or four rebounds a game.”
Like Fields, Jasaiah Gathings’ services are no longer available. Gathings signed to play football with Akron and will forego his senior basketball season to report to college early, Schofield said.
Statesville will miss his productivity but also “his energy,” according to Schofield.
“This junior class has got experience though, and they won some games without Jasaiah last year,” Schofield noted.
Junior guard Zamari Stevenson is a key addition from the junior varsity squad that didn’t lose a conference game during the previous campaign.
“He’ll play valuable minutes,” Schofield said.
The Greyhounds’ identity remains to be seen. They’ll still look to push the tempo and create high-percentage scoring opportunities in transition.
Schofield doesn’t envision his team being one-dimensional offensively.
“I’m trying a mix,” he said. “We need to know when to go and when not to go. But I do have some rabbits. They can run. You don’t slow a rabbit.”
Statesville is scheduled to open the season at home Jan. 5 against Thomasville. A road game at West Mecklenburg follows on Jan. 8.
Then the Greyhounds embark on the NPC slate of games with hopes they can repeat and get back to the playoffs.
“The league will be tough,” Schofield said. “We’ll be competitive. I do know that.”
