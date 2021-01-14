Wildcats cruise past Blue Devils as both teams face scheduling uncertainty

As both the Lake Norman Wildcats and Mooresville Blue Devils walked off the floor after the Wildcats’ 69-53 win on Thursday night, an unfortunate reality was setting in - both of these teams no longer have any games scheduled between now and their next meeting on February 9.

“It’s kind of a bummer,” Lake Norman head coach Joseph Hodges said. “I told them to look at it as you never know when you’re last game is going to be.”

The reason for the sudden change in the schedule was a decision on Wednesday night at an emergency board meeting for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to come to the decision to pause all athletic activity until February 15, effectively ending the basketball season for those schools.

Both LNHS and MHS are, for the remainder of this athletic year, in a conference made up of predominately CMS schools, so both coaches and athletic directors are now scrambling to piece together a 14-game schedule.

Only two other 4A high schools in the area, Hickory Ridge and Porter Ridge, are facing similar situations with their schedules. Both programs have already attempted to contact those schools and are in the beginning stages of scheduling games.