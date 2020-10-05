Why NCAA's confounding rulings on transfer waivers soon could be a thing of the past

Brock Hoffman appeared to have an open-and-shut NCAA eligibility case last year. The two-year starter on the offensive line at Coastal Carolina had transferred to Virginia Tech to be closer to his Statesville home, where his mother was recovering from brain surgeries.
Hoffman, his family and coaches were stunned when the NCAA denied his initial request. But that first sting was minor compared to what his family described as a nightmare of working with the governing body of college sports during the appeal process.
"It was exhausting," said Hoffman's father, Brian. "The communication was so inconsistent, it was mind-boggling."
Brock Hoffman's appeal was denied and he sat out the 2019 season.
It now is likely future athletes in Hoffman's position won't have to make an argument to get the chance to transfer and play immediately. In fact, they won't need any reason at all.
The NCAA is expected to pass a one-time transfer waiver for athletes in football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and ice hockey, the only sports that don't already have that policy, for the 2021-22 school year. In fact, the change likely would have been in place for the 2020 school year had the spread of COVID-19 not relegated it to a distant backburner.
The legislation would allow any athlete to transfer and compete immediately instead of sitting out a season, as is the case under the current system. It's just the latest shift that moves more power from coaches and schools to the athletes themselves.
"It was frustrating seeing cases across the country get passed and seeing mine not," Brock Hoffman said. "One hundred percent I'm in support of the rule change. And I think my case kind of laid the groundwork for that."
But the change — a proposal will be voted on at the NCAA's January 2021 convention — isn't just a byproduct of athletes speaking out. It could end up becoming a driving force behind more change, another tool in the rapidly expanding set at athletes' disposal.
Allowing athletes to transfer one time at their discretion shifts power to the athletes in a way high-profile college football and basketball programs haven't had to deal with before.
Unhappy with your coach's policies about social media? You can transfer anywhere and play immediately. Uncomfortable with your university's stances on political issues? You can transfer anywhere and play immediately.
According to an NCAA database, 4.6 percent of FBS college football players transferred from one four-year school to another in 2019, the highest rate since data collection began in 2004.
Nicholas Clark is a member of the NCAA's Division I Working Group on Transfers. The defensive back at Coastal Carolina from 2014-2017 was appointed as a former athlete. Clark said he's "optimistic" the NCAA will pass the rule change.
"Student-athletes want to play. They want to have that exemption," he said. "They want to be treated like their counterparts. … The student-athlete voice is as strong as it's ever been. That does have a huge impact on voting and a huge impact on the association. We're mindful of all of these things."
The question is, how much does giving college athletes the freedom to transfer freely shift the balance of power from the NCAA, schools and coaches to the players and what will that mean?
It's a topic North Carolina coach Mack Brown said he's discussed with his assistants, who've wondered if they'll have to change the way they coach knowing that a major obstacle to an athlete leaving the program would be removed.
"Our coaches have asked that question," said the Hall of Famer, who led Texas to the 2005 national championship. "I said, No. 1 you recruit the kids that want to be here. You recruit the kids that love this place. You recruit the kids who fit who we are as coaches, and then they won't want to transfer. That's the key. If somebody wants to transfer, I don't want them to stay."
Not everyone loves the proposed rule change
"I just think it's dangerous," Richmond men's basketball coach Chris Mooney said. "We are set up, especially at Richmond, so I can only speak about our program, to be a four-year program, and at times a five-year program. And the value of a guy who comes in and struggles while he's young, and that's the vast, vast majority, the value of his journey and experiences are incredibly, incredibly high.
"There are times when [transferring is] absolutely the right thing to do, and it should be supported by all parties. But there are times when it's fairly short-sighted, and I think by making it that much easier, those instances are going to be higher."
Another concern for coaches and administrators? Will the ability to transfer freely one time lead recruiters to raid others for talented players?
"There is a concern for tampering, and there is a concern for roster management as well," Clark said. "The term we use is 'free agency.' Is that what this is going to turn into? And how do you [address] all these things while protecting the collegiate model?"
That collegiate model has protected programs over players for years. That's a part of the shift.
Not all players feel held down by the current system
While initially disappointed when his waiver was denied after transferring from Marquette, Virginia basketball player Sam Hauser said he came to appreciate the year acclimating to his new school without playing.
"I think there's benefits to both sides of it," Hauser said. "I think this year was really good for me. I came to a new system. I only have one year left to play, so it was good for me to get a feel for this whole system and the program, rather than being thrown in the fire and learning on the fly. I think it's been good to sit back and learn."
The NCAA doesn't comment on the specifics of waiver cases, but according to Hoffman's family, they were put through a ringer by the NCAA. They repeatedly were asked to justify Hoffman's case and penalized for Hoffman's attempt to initially stick it out at Coastal Carolina, then for the strides his mother made in recovery and finally for the fact that Virginia Tech's campus is five miles beyond the NCAA's 100-mile radius guideline for athletes who want to be close to home.
They watched in frustrated confusion as other more high profile players — particularly quarterbacks — were granted the pass to play immediately, while their son spent the year as a scout team lineman, ineligible for competition. Athletes who transferred because of coaching changes or didn't win starting jobs were being granted waivers that Hoffman was being denied.
Hoffman's case drew national attention and with it scorn for the NCAA, no stranger to the accusation that its governance doesn't always seem to make sense.
"You would hear the stories, and you don't know the back stories, but these kids know each other. They talk to each other," Brian Hoffman said. "Why didn't we just put down the coaching change? Would we have gotten it then? We could have gone that route."
