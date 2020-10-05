Why NCAA's confounding rulings on transfer waivers soon could be a thing of the past

"Student-athletes want to play. They want to have that exemption," he said. "They want to be treated like their counterparts. … The student-athlete voice is as strong as it's ever been. That does have a huge impact on voting and a huge impact on the association. We're mindful of all of these things."

The question is, how much does giving college athletes the freedom to transfer freely shift the balance of power from the NCAA, schools and coaches to the players and what will that mean?

It's a topic North Carolina coach Mack Brown said he's discussed with his assistants, who've wondered if they'll have to change the way they coach knowing that a major obstacle to an athlete leaving the program would be removed.

"Our coaches have asked that question," said the Hall of Famer, who led Texas to the 2005 national championship. "I said, No. 1 you recruit the kids that want to be here. You recruit the kids that love this place. You recruit the kids who fit who we are as coaches, and then they won't want to transfer. That's the key. If somebody wants to transfer, I don't want them to stay."

Not everyone loves the proposed rule change