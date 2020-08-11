What about elementary school sports in Iredell County?

While Iredell County has been finalizing plans for back to school, little is known about the fate of elementary school sports programs.
Unlike the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) which governs high school and middle school athletics throughout North Carolina, elementary school programs are run by parent volunteer organizations who say they have not been given any guidance from Iredell-Statesville Schools (I-SS) on if and when youth sports programs may resume.
The only thing that has been communicated is that they are prohibited from using school grounds for any activity even though many of those associations have built and/or maintain practice fields and facilities on school grounds.
“They haven’t told us anything,” said Bill Tears, President of the Cloverleaf Youth Athletic Association. “Not why they are prohibiting us from using the fields, not a timeline of when we can use them or even a list of criteria they would like us to meet in order to use them. As a result, all youth sports across Iredell County have been suspended indefinitely.”
Both the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and The American Academy of Pediatrics encourage outdoor physical activity with proper safety precautions, and the CDC has provided guidelines to make organized sports safer during the pandemic.
Consequently, the NCHSAA has provided guidelines and a tiered system for “return to play” for high schools and middles schools and just recently moved into Phase 2, which allows for more group activities and limited use of shared equipment. Even though elementary students are at a lower risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 than high school students, the school board has yet to discuss options for a return to play.
“It's crazy for I-SS not to give us any information,” Teears said. “And now a lot of our parents are moving their kids to AAU or travel teams that don’t have to rely on ISS. That’s going to kill our organization as we probably won’t have enough players if and when they ever allow us to play again.”
To be clear, the proximity required of most sports does pose a risk of coronavirus transmission with indoor and contact sports probably posing the most risk. There are also concerns about players sharing equipment, communal drinking stations and the gathering of spectators that need to be considered, but adopting CDC guidelines such as practicing in small groups, keeping players distanced, minimizing the use of shared equipment, providing hand sanitizer, limiting the number of spectators, discouraging at-risk spectators attending and requiring those that do attend to social distance and wear face coverings minimize many of those risks.
Science also suggests that restricting youth sports may have a physical and emotional impact on children as well. Youth sports haven’t been offered since last winter in Iredell County. Meaning, there hasn’t been an organized athletic outlet for the estimated 2,000-plus student-athletes in Iredell County for close to six months. The rise in childhood obesity was a concern even before the outbreak, and research shows that children tend to be more sedentary, eat less nutritious foods and have more irregular sleep patterns during prolonged breaks of physical activity.
Balancing the rewards, it appears that most parents in Iredell County are willing to take the risk.
“We went forward with our fall sport sign-ups in hopes there would be a season,” Teears said “and although the numbers were down slightly, I would say we were at 90%-plus of our historical sign-up numbers.”
Linda Christian was one of the parents that signed up.
“My son lives for sports,” Christian said. “We play year-round football, basketball, baseball and then back to football. He has a lot of energy, and it is a good way for him to burn some of that off. Plus, he’s made a lot of friends through sports, and it’s what I use to motivate him to do well in school or do his chores. I tell him ‘we won’t sign-up for basketball unless you have good grades’ and it works. I’m hoping that the county lets us play something soon.”
While canceling youth sports during the first few months of the pandemic was probably the right thing to do to slow the spread of COVID-19, the prolonged absence could have negative consequences for kids. As important as it is that we reopen our schools and our communities safely, the re-opening of youth sports should be among the priorities for I-SS to consider.
“I’m scared about the future of our organization and youth sports in Iredell County,” Teears said. “I’m also worried about our parents. The economy is not doing so great, and a lot of our parents who can’t afford it are trying to find a way to pay for travel programs just to give their kids something healthy to enjoy besides playing video games all day.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!