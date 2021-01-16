West Rowan upends South Iredell in NPC hoops

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Rowan 74, South Iredell 54

TROUTMAN—Jalen Moss scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter Friday night as West Rowan defeated South Iredell 74-54.

The Falcons (4-0, 2-0) led 36-22 at halftime.

A.J. Mauldin scored 13 points.

Eli Ratcliff led the Vikings (0-3, 0-2) with 12 points. Damon Stewart supplied 11 points, and Gavin Morrison and Will Vuk each added nine points.

Alexander Central 40, McDowell 36

TAYLORSVILLE—Mason Hubbard and Avery Cook each scored nine points Friday night as Alexander Central edged McDowell 40-36.

Zach Herman added eight points, and he pulled down a game-best 13 rebounds for the Cougars (3-1, 2-1).

Neither team shot 30% or better from the floor.

McDowell dropped to 2-2 (2-2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Rowan 67, South Iredell 61

TROUTMAN—West Rowan remained unbeaten with its 67-61 win over South Iredell on Friday night.