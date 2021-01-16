West Rowan upends South Iredell in NPC hoops

BOYS BASKETBALL
West Rowan 74, South Iredell 54
TROUTMAN—Jalen Moss scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter Friday night as West Rowan defeated South Iredell 74-54.
The Falcons (4-0, 2-0) led 36-22 at halftime.
A.J. Mauldin scored 13 points.
Eli Ratcliff led the Vikings (0-3, 0-2) with 12 points. Damon Stewart supplied 11 points, and Gavin Morrison and Will Vuk each added nine points.
Alexander Central 40, McDowell 36
TAYLORSVILLE—Mason Hubbard and Avery Cook each scored nine points Friday night as Alexander Central edged McDowell 40-36.
Zach Herman added eight points, and he pulled down a game-best 13 rebounds for the Cougars (3-1, 2-1).
Neither team shot 30% or better from the floor.
McDowell dropped to 2-2 (2-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Rowan 67, South Iredell 61
TROUTMAN—West Rowan remained unbeaten with its 67-61 win over South Iredell on Friday night.
Lauren Arnold pumped in a game-high 21 points for the Falcons (4-0, 2-0). De’Mya Phifer contributed 12 points.
Ashtyn Zeigler paced the Vikings with 14 points. Emily Hapes had 12 points, and Kayden Johnson had 10.
Alexander Central 50, McDowell 40
TAYLORSVILLE—Nikki Hagy scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Alexander Central to a 50-40 win over McDowell on Friday night.
Chesney Stikeleather and Gracie Harrington contributed 11 points apiece for the Cougars (4-0, 3-0).