West Rowan upends North Iredell for NPC tournament title

“They outhustled us and they played with a fire” in the first half, LeVan said. “We talked about that at halftime. In the third quarter we showed that intensity and we got right back in it.”

The Falcons led 42-37 going to the fourth quarter.

North Iredell never got closer.

DEFENSIVE GEM

Allison stole the ball near the top of the arc and dribbled down court for a dunk that lifted the Falcons to a 21-11 advantage with 5 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

It was one of his three steals. Allison also was largely to thank for making it a relatively quiet offensive night for North Iredell’s Jackson Hawkins. The junior finished with 15 points—matching teammate John Jackson’s output—but hit only four shots from the field.

Allison shadowed him and made it difficult for Hawkins to get clean looks at the basket.

“We hoped to slow Hawkins down and get him out of rhythm,” Gurley said. “He’s a heck of a ballplayer.

Macari did that last year for us. He’s a guy that takes great pride in his defense.”