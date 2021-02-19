West Rowan upends North Iredell for NPC tournament title

OLIN—North Iredell stayed on the court at the conclusion of Friday night’s game and observed as West Rowan accepted the championship trophy after beating the Raiders on their home floor.
“No it wasn’t” easy to watch, Raiders coach Jeff LeVan said. “But they deserved it.”
Guard Braden Graham scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Falcons defeated North Iredell 64-52 in the North Piedmont Conference tournament final.
Macari Allison added 13 points and led a strong defensive effort for the Falcons (12-1). Teammate A.J. Mauldin also scored 13 points.
West Rowan’s victory snapped the Raiders’ 10-game winning streak. More importantly for the Falcons, ranked sixth in 3A, it served as a huge tiebreaker with No. 7 North Iredell.
The teams split their two previous meetings and shared the NPC regular-season title. Friday’s winner locked up the NPC’s top seed for the playoffs and at least one home game there.
“Whoever we get coming to us first is going to be good,” West Rowan coach Mike Gurley said. “You’re not going to be playing a 12-12 team.”
North Iredell will most likely be on the road in the first round despite an 11-2 record. That’s because the playoffs were reduced from six rounds to five this season due to COVID. Only 16 teams will be seeded in the West as opposed to the usual 32.
“Maybe we put too much pressure on the boys,” LeVan said. “We knew how big this was. You’re playing for the top seed, and playing in front of the parents possibly for the last time. We were tight. We missed layups. We missed free throws.”
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
The Raiders, who labored at the free-throw line, had a chance to swing the momentum in the second quarter.
Trailing 25-18, Beckham Tharpe drove to the basket. He drew contact from a defender. To the disbelief of the West Rowan reserves and their fans, the official ruled it a blocking foul. A technical was issued to the bench. Gurley was given one too while discussing the first tech.
The Raiders made just 3 of the 6 awarded free throws as a result and then failed to score when they retained possession following the shots from the charity stripe.
North Iredell hit just five shots from the field in the first half and trailed 32-22 at the break.
THIRD-QUARTER CHARGE
Cole Saunders scored on the opening possession of the third quarter, igniting a 13-3 Raiders run.
Jayden Turner’s putback brought North Iredell within 37-33. His 15-footer cut it to 37-35 with just under 2 minutes left in the period.
“They outhustled us and they played with a fire” in the first half, LeVan said. “We talked about that at halftime. In the third quarter we showed that intensity and we got right back in it.”
The Falcons led 42-37 going to the fourth quarter.
North Iredell never got closer.
DEFENSIVE GEM
Allison stole the ball near the top of the arc and dribbled down court for a dunk that lifted the Falcons to a 21-11 advantage with 5 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
It was one of his three steals. Allison also was largely to thank for making it a relatively quiet offensive night for North Iredell’s Jackson Hawkins. The junior finished with 15 points—matching teammate John Jackson’s output—but hit only four shots from the field.
Allison shadowed him and made it difficult for Hawkins to get clean looks at the basket.
“We hoped to slow Hawkins down and get him out of rhythm,” Gurley said. “He’s a heck of a ballplayer.
Macari did that last year for us. He’s a guy that takes great pride in his defense.”
As a unit, the Falcons turned in a strong effort defensively. In their lone loss Feb. 5 they gave up 81 points and lost by 14 at North Iredell.
“Their defense was outstanding,” LeVan said.
OTHER STATS
Jalen Moss scored 10 points for West Rowan, and Zeek Biggers added eight.
Turner supplied 10 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders, and Saunders added eight points. It wasn’t enough to help prevent them from suffering their first setback since Jan. 19 in Mt. Ulla, when West Rowan prevailed 67-59.
“This was a good time for a loss,” LeVan said. “We have not been hungry since we beat them. We’ve played good ball, but we lacked that fire, that emotion.”
UP NEXT
The pairings for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs will be released Sunday.
The first-round of the state playoffs will be played Tuesday.
Perhaps North Iredell and West Rowan will cross paths for a fourth time.
“That’s a great ball team,” LeVan said, of West Rowan. “They can shoot it. They have size. They have speed. They have a great coach. I’ve said all year long I think we are two of the best teams in the state.
“We’re a great ball team. They were better this time.”
BOX SCORE