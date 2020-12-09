West Iredell to appeal classification

West Iredell, which routinely finishes around sixth out of eight NWFC teams in Wells Fargo points, had a score of 741.9329. Maiden, the largest 2A school, according to Jordan, had a score of 741.9321.

“We missed (2A) by 0.0008,” Jordan shrugged.

“(An appeal) is usually not granted unless there is a mistake in the data,” he added. “A lot of times you can win an appeal to change conferences. It’s tougher to win an appeal on classification.”

A second draft of the realignment will be distributed to schools for review on Jan. 14. Schools will then have a week to make any appeals according the second draft.

On Feb. 4 the realignment committee will issue the third draft. Final appeals are due by Feb. 10.

Jordan said he has already been in contact with NCHSAA officials this week to address West Iredell’s concerns.

“Right now we probably have a 50-50 shot,” he said. “The realignment committee will have to decide if it needs to be changed.”

The NCHSAA Board of Directors will hear final appeals based on procedural errors and vote on the 2021-25 realignment plan in March. The new realignment takes effect in August.

Jordan intends to petition 2A schools in Catawba County to see if the conference they are placed in will give West Iredell permission to join in the event it wins its appeal to remain 2A.