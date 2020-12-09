West Iredell to appeal classification

The first draft of the N.C. High School Athletic Association realignment plan for 2021-25 is scheduled to be released Thursday. Each of the association’s member schools will be placed in conferences.
Last week, the NCHSAA released information designating each school to one of the state’s four classifications. It had West Iredell, currently 2A and a member of the Northwestern Foothills Conference (NWFC), going to 3A.
West Iredell athletic director Mickey Jordan confirmed Wednesday that the Warriors will appeal that move with hopes of remaining 2A. The deadline for schools to submit concerns or adjustments desired to the initial draft is Jan. 8, 2021.
“We’re the smallest 3A school,” Jordan said, referring to the new list of classifications. “We’re going to go through the appeals process.”
West Iredell’s average daily membership (ADM) from last year, which is used in part to determine classification, was 861. Jordan said the school is presently at 802.
This time the NCHSAA’s classifications weren’t based solely on ADM but instead on the school’s Final Realignment Score. In addition to ADM, the formula also factors in Wells Fargo State Cup points as well as Identified Student Percentage at each school, which indicates how many students at a school receive government assistance for food.
West Iredell, which routinely finishes around sixth out of eight NWFC teams in Wells Fargo points, had a score of 741.9329. Maiden, the largest 2A school, according to Jordan, had a score of 741.9321.
“We missed (2A) by 0.0008,” Jordan shrugged.
“(An appeal) is usually not granted unless there is a mistake in the data,” he added. “A lot of times you can win an appeal to change conferences. It’s tougher to win an appeal on classification.”
A second draft of the realignment will be distributed to schools for review on Jan. 14. Schools will then have a week to make any appeals according the second draft.
On Feb. 4 the realignment committee will issue the third draft. Final appeals are due by Feb. 10.
Jordan said he has already been in contact with NCHSAA officials this week to address West Iredell’s concerns.
“Right now we probably have a 50-50 shot,” he said. “The realignment committee will have to decide if it needs to be changed.”
The NCHSAA Board of Directors will hear final appeals based on procedural errors and vote on the 2021-25 realignment plan in March. The new realignment takes effect in August.
Jordan intends to petition 2A schools in Catawba County to see if the conference they are placed in will give West Iredell permission to join in the event it wins its appeal to remain 2A.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!