West Iredell set to tangle with former Warriors

For West Iredell, Week 3 of the delayed high school football season offers another opportunity to pick up its first win.
It also means crossing paths with some familiar faces.
“The kids know who we’re playing,” Warriors coach Shannon Ashley said. “It’s big to them.”
On Friday, the Warriors visit West Caldwell, coached by former West Iredell coach Monte Simmons. Ashley replaced Simmons last offseason after Simmons was hired to fill the vacancy at West Caldwell.
West Caldwell’s starting quarterback is 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore Jaylen Patterson, who was slated to inherit the signal calling duties this season at West Iredell before transferring.
As a freshman, Patterson quarterbacked the West Iredell junior varsity team. He completed 167 of 233 passes for 1,289 yards and 13 touchdowns while also rushing for 602 yards and seven TDs.
Recognized as one of the top quarterbacks in the state for his class, Patterson has already begun drawing college interest.
With his departure, West Iredell turned to 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior Elijah Munoz at quarterback.
“When the semester started, the day before, we talked to Elijah about being our starting quarterback,” Ashley said. “He’s been all in ever since. He plays with a ton of heart. I hope some of our young guys feed off him.”
It hasn’t been smooth sailing so far for Munoz and the Warriors. They are 0-2 with one touchdown in Northwestern Foothills Conference losses to Draughn and East Burke.
Munoz’s 7-yard keeper for a touchdown ended a 43-0 shutout as time expired against East Burke this past Friday.
“We have to regroup,” Ashley said. “Hopefully we have four good practice days (this week) to get ready.”
West Caldwell is also 0-2 and coming off a 62-6 loss to Hibriten, the NWFC championship frontrunner.