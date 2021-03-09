West Iredell set to tangle with former Warriors

For West Iredell, Week 3 of the delayed high school football season offers another opportunity to pick up its first win.

It also means crossing paths with some familiar faces.

“The kids know who we’re playing,” Warriors coach Shannon Ashley said. “It’s big to them.”

On Friday, the Warriors visit West Caldwell, coached by former West Iredell coach Monte Simmons. Ashley replaced Simmons last offseason after Simmons was hired to fill the vacancy at West Caldwell.

West Caldwell’s starting quarterback is 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore Jaylen Patterson, who was slated to inherit the signal calling duties this season at West Iredell before transferring.

As a freshman, Patterson quarterbacked the West Iredell junior varsity team. He completed 167 of 233 passes for 1,289 yards and 13 touchdowns while also rushing for 602 yards and seven TDs.

Recognized as one of the top quarterbacks in the state for his class, Patterson has already begun drawing college interest.

With his departure, West Iredell turned to 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior Elijah Munoz at quarterback.