 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Iredell hungry to get started
0 comments

West Iredell hungry to get started

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
West Iredell football preview photo

West Iredell's Seth Hinson, 72, returns this season as a vital piece to the Warriors' offensive and defensive lines.

 R&L

It is the start of a new era for the West Iredell High School football program.

With a former assistant, Shannon Ashley at the helm, the Warriors are looking to build on the previous season’s 6-6 record and playoff appearance.

After graduating 21 seniors from the 2019 playoff squad, the Warriors team will be young in Ashley’s first year as head coach.

Despite losing 21 seniors, Ashley said he believed this year’s team is hungry to get started. He anticipates about 25-30 varsity players and 25 JV players.

“We have had to fill a lot of holes with the departure of so many seniors, but we know our kids are hungry to get on the field and compete,” Ashley said. “We are excited about our team and look forward to getting to see them play, especially our seniors.”

On the field, the Warriors will be led by seniors Seth Hinson and Eric Hayes.

Hinson is a two-way lineman for the Warriors that will start on both sides of the ball for Ashley’s squad. Ashley said he was impressed with Hinson’s offseason, and the gains made by the senior in the weight room.

He called him an intense player who gives the Warriors all he has on every play. Hayes will also star for the Warriors on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and outside linebacker.

In the offensive backfield, the Warriors will turn to junior Elijah Munoz at quarterback and sophomore Eric Dalton at running back.

The Warriors were scheduled to scrimmage Saturday against North Iredell.

Ashley said his team is excited to get started.

+1 
Shannon Ashley head shot

Ashley

West Iredell Varsity Football schedule

Feb. 26

At Draughn, 7 p.m.

March 5

Vs. East Burke, 7 p.m.

March 12

At West Caldwell, 7 p.m.

March 19

At Patton, 7 p.m.

March 26

Vs. Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.

April 1

At Hibriten, 7 p.m.

April 9

Vs. Fred T. Foard, 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert