West Iredell hungry to get started

It is the start of a new era for the West Iredell High School football program.

With a former assistant, Shannon Ashley at the helm, the Warriors are looking to build on the previous season’s 6-6 record and playoff appearance.

After graduating 21 seniors from the 2019 playoff squad, the Warriors team will be young in Ashley’s first year as head coach.

Despite losing 21 seniors, Ashley said he believed this year’s team is hungry to get started. He anticipates about 25-30 varsity players and 25 JV players.

“We have had to fill a lot of holes with the departure of so many seniors, but we know our kids are hungry to get on the field and compete,” Ashley said. “We are excited about our team and look forward to getting to see them play, especially our seniors.”

On the field, the Warriors will be led by seniors Seth Hinson and Eric Hayes.

Hinson is a two-way lineman for the Warriors that will start on both sides of the ball for Ashley’s squad. Ashley said he was impressed with Hinson’s offseason, and the gains made by the senior in the weight room.