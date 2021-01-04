West Iredell girls facing adversity as season prepares to start

West Iredell’s girls basketball team returned three All-County players this season.
Wait. Put an asterisk next to that. Unfortunately for the Warriors, only two of them, it appears, will see time on the court.
Nakyla “K.K.” Heaggans, a 5-foot-11 post player, sustained a severe knee injury in December and is expected to miss all of her junior season, much to chagrin of head coach David Parsons.
“We have so many unknowns right now,” Parsons said.
Two other players that were expected to provide notable contributions—Brooklyn Gibson and freshman Janiya Johnson—are also dealing with medical conditions that could shelve them for some or all of this shortened campaign.
Heaggans averaged 12.8 points and 11.6 rebounds as sophomore, helping the Warriors finish 11-14 overall and 5-9 in the Northwestern Foothills Conference.
Through her first two varsity seasons, Heaggans amassed 608 points and 727 rebounds.
“She’s the strongest and biggest whenever she’s on the court, and she moves well,” Parsons said. “She is a matchup problem for people trying to find ways to stop her.
“That’s on the floor,” Parsons continued. “Off the court she’s someone others listen to and look up to.”
Junior Lariyah Clark, a 5-foot-10 combo guard, and senior sharpshooter Abby Goins are the other two returning All-County players from West Iredell.
Clark could be a nightmare for opponents at both ends of the floor. As a sophomore, she averaged 18 points while shooting 47 percent. She also averaged 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2 steals and a blocked shot per game en route to being named the R&L County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“Her first step is still the fastest in the area,” Parsons said. “If she catches the ball with space she will get to the basket and score consistently.”
Clark isn’t too far away from the 1,000-point milestone. Her 793 points are fourth most in the program over the last 11 years, with a couple of those in front her having gone on to play collegiately.
“She has done a great job expanding her game,” Parsons said. “She’s added a 3-point shot. Defensively, she’s much more mature, not reaching. She’s trying to become that complete player from top to bottom.”
Goins is a committed two-way player as well. She averaged 10.8 points as a junior and is always a threat from beyond the arc. Last season she rang up 58 3-pointers.
“She creates turnovers with her on-ball defense and the way she sees and covers the floor,” Parsons said. “Offensively, if she gets an open look she’ll make it. She is a big part of our inside-outside game.”
Another key figure returning to the lineup is senior small forward Kendall Pendergrass.
Parsons referred to Pendergrass as the “bulldog” of the team and touted her leadership qualities.
“By far the most respected in the program,” Parsons said of Pendergrass, who contributed five points and five rebounds as a junior. “She’s played three-plus years varsity. She’s been through the highest highs and the lowest lows.”
Others that will be counted on for productive minutes include Ashley Waugh, Aniyah McKinnon and Anayah Turner.
Turner, a shooting guard, played an important role on the junior varsity team last season as freshman. She scored 30 points in one game, which impressed Parsons.
West Iredell is scheduled to tip off the season Wednesday in Morganton against Patton. The Warriors travel to Claremont on Friday—weather permitting—for a showdown with Bunker Hill, which features the reigning Northwestern Foothills Conference player of the year in Addie Wray.
The Warriors’ home opener is slated for Jan. 12 against Hibriten.