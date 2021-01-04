West Iredell girls facing adversity as season prepares to start

Junior Lariyah Clark, a 5-foot-10 combo guard, and senior sharpshooter Abby Goins are the other two returning All-County players from West Iredell.

Clark could be a nightmare for opponents at both ends of the floor. As a sophomore, she averaged 18 points while shooting 47 percent. She also averaged 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2 steals and a blocked shot per game en route to being named the R&L County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

“Her first step is still the fastest in the area,” Parsons said. “If she catches the ball with space she will get to the basket and score consistently.”

Clark isn’t too far away from the 1,000-point milestone. Her 793 points are fourth most in the program over the last 11 years, with a couple of those in front her having gone on to play collegiately.

“She has done a great job expanding her game,” Parsons said. “She’s added a 3-point shot. Defensively, she’s much more mature, not reaching. She’s trying to become that complete player from top to bottom.”

Goins is a committed two-way player as well. She averaged 10.8 points as a junior and is always a threat from beyond the arc. Last season she rang up 58 3-pointers.