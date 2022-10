Addison Gallyon registered 21 kills and Keely West dished out 21 assists as West Iredell defeated Mooresville in four sets during Senior Night on Thursday.

The Warriors rebounded from a 25-22 first-set loss to win the next three sets 25-12, 25-21, 25-13.

Brooklyn Gibson served three aces, including on the last two points, and she had 11 kills.

Gracie McClure made 33 digs and Taylor McClure supplied 10 kills and 12 assists for West Iredell (12-5).