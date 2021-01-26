West Iredell athletes named all-conference

The Northwestern Foothills Conference released its all-conference teams for cross country and volleyball on Tuesday.
Several West Iredell athletes were recognized.
In volleyball, the Warriors’ Addison Gallyon, Reese Holland and Meg Tillery earned all-conference recognition, with Kahleah Gaither being named honorable mention.
The Warriors’ Madison Milliron and Austin Pope were named to the all-conference girls and boys cross country teams, respectively.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne’s softball was selected to finish first in the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Coaches' preseason poll announced Tuesday.
The Bears are coming off a 20-4 2020 season, a year that saw a win at No. 16 North Georgia and a thrilling extra-inning win against No. 1 Young Harris before it was cut short due to COVID-19.
The Bears received seven of the 13 first-place votes and finished with 146 points, while 2020 preseason favorite Lincoln Memorial finished with three first-place votes and 140 points. Carson-Newman (1) and Anderson (2) received the other first-place votes.
Additionally, Talon LaClair (West Iredell H.S.), Morgan Beeler, Kylee Leonhardt and Savannah Moorefield were selected to the Preseason All-SAC First Team and Lauren Rakes was selected to the Preseason All-SAC Second Team.