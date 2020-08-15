‘We will adjust and play our hearts out’

The N.C. High School Athletic Association amended the 2020-21 sports calendar this past week due the COVID-19 pandemic. In doing so it left volleyball, which has a rich tradition in Iredell County, among two sports that will start things off in November.
Volleyball and cross country can begin practicing Nov. 4. The first date of competition is slated for Nov. 16.
“I want all my players, parents, and staff to be safe,” South Iredell volleyball coach Megan Skouby said. “With the new schedule, we can hopefully still have a season while keeping everyone as healthy as possible. I just hope it is not dangling a carrot in front of the kids’ faces.”
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker stated during Wednesday’s press conference that the proposed dates are dependent on COVID-19 conditions improving across the state. She stressed that North Carolina moving to Phase 3 of reopening would play a major role in whether or not athletics could proceed with this new calendar, even in November.
“We know that if conditions do not get to a level that allows us to transition into Phase 3, then we will have to make some adjustments, that we will have to drop back and punt,” Tucker said. “We hope that will not happen.”
South Iredell is coming off a 19-7 season. The Vikings finished second in the North Piedmont Conference behind only West Rowan, a 2019 state semifinalist that lost only once.
Five players graduated. Among the marquee departures was setter Malina Harris, last year’s R&L County Volleyball Player of the Year, and outside hitter Taylor Osborne. They are continuing their careers at UNC Asheville and UNC Pembroke, respectively.
Headlining the Vikings’ list of returnees is Marissa Meyerhoefer, a senior outside hitter who has committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Under the NCHSAA’s new sports calendar, volleyball teams will be limited to two games per week and 14 regular-season games in all between Nov. 16 and Jan. 8. The NCHSAA expects to come up with a plan for playoffs. The postseason might look different from previous years, including 2015 when the Vikings captured the 2015 3A state championship.
“As far as the schedule goes, we will adjust and play our hearts out,” Skouby said. “The kids will hopefully not get as exhausted with the short season, but it means every game counts even more than before. There are still a ton of logistics that are still getting hammered out in terms of the schedule so we will see where it goes from here.”
