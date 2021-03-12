Virginia out of the tourney after COVID test

GREENSBORO—The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday morning that the Georgia Tech versus Virginia ACC men’s basketball tournament semifinal game was canceled. The game was scheduled to be played at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The cancellation followed a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program. The team adhered to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

With the cancellation Georgia Tech advanced to Saturday’s ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of Friday night’s Florida State-North Carolina game. That game was not completed at press time.

It is the Yellow Jackets’ first berth in the ACC championship game since 2010 and the eighth time in their conference history.