University Christian hands Statesville Christian its first loss

When Hickory’s University Christian polished off its three-set victory Tuesday at Statesville Christian, the volleyball teams acknowledged each other from their respective side of the court.

There were no post-game handshakes, a customary show of sportsmanship.

That wasn’t the only thing out of the ordinary. The teams didn’t change benches between sets, a hallmark for the sport.

Welcome to the return of high school athletics in the COVID-19 climate.

“Definitely a lot of differences, a lot of things that are awkward,” Statesville Christian coach Abby Dunlap said. “Obviously, no fans, and that takes away home-court advantage. That’s not why we lost, though.”

Statesville Christian and University Christian split their two meetings a year ago, with the Barracudas taking the rematch in five sets after previously getting swept by the Lions.

On Tuesday, the Lions just didn’t have an answer for right side hitter Megan McNeely and outside hitter Maddie Smith, neither of whom played for University Christian last season. That duo racked up a bunch of kills as part of an impressive offensive performance that included plenty of aces too.