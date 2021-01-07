Undefeated North Iredell claims NPC tournament title

MT. ULLA—North Iredell will enter the volleyball state playoffs unbeaten. In a season of uncertainties, the Raiders (13-0) guaranteed that by beating South Iredell in the North Piedmont Conference tournament final Thursday night at West Rowan.

A group dominated by underclassmen prevailed 25-19, 25-23, 25-12 to add NPC tournament champ to its regular-season title.

“All the sophomores have been together for three or four years playing club,” sophomore Tilley Collins said. “We’re glad to be able to play together and to play for North. We knew we had what it took to make something of it. We can’t wait for the next part.”

CAMPBELL A HIT AT RIGHT SIDE

North Iredell started fast in the first set, and the Vikings were never able to erase a five-point deficit out of the gate. South Iredell lost by six points and gave away seven with net and serving violations.

Kaitlyn Landis’ block propelled South Iredell to an 11-6 advantage in the second set.

The Raiders responded with 12 of the next 19 points to square things at 18. Sophomore Emily Campbell had five kills during that spurt. She added two more moments later as North Iredell seized a 24-22 lead.