Undefeated North Iredell claims NPC tournament title

MT. ULLA—North Iredell will enter the volleyball state playoffs unbeaten. In a season of uncertainties, the Raiders (13-0) guaranteed that by beating South Iredell in the North Piedmont Conference tournament final Thursday night at West Rowan.
A group dominated by underclassmen prevailed 25-19, 25-23, 25-12 to add NPC tournament champ to its regular-season title.
“All the sophomores have been together for three or four years playing club,” sophomore Tilley Collins said. “We’re glad to be able to play together and to play for North. We knew we had what it took to make something of it. We can’t wait for the next part.”
CAMPBELL A HIT AT RIGHT SIDE
North Iredell started fast in the first set, and the Vikings were never able to erase a five-point deficit out of the gate. South Iredell lost by six points and gave away seven with net and serving violations.
Kaitlyn Landis’ block propelled South Iredell to an 11-6 advantage in the second set.
The Raiders responded with 12 of the next 19 points to square things at 18. Sophomore Emily Campbell had five kills during that spurt. She added two more moments later as North Iredell seized a 24-22 lead.
Campbell finished with a match-high 12 kills, with more than half of those coming in the second set and the Vikings threatening to even the match.
“She played right side (hitter) in this tournament,” North Iredell coach Dave Markland said. “If I’m not mistaken it’s the first time this season. She works it some in practice. I thought she played extremely well.”
FINISHING STRONG
A Marissa Meyerhoefer kill saved one set point in the second for South Iredell.
Still leading 24-23, the Raiders closed it out. They fielded Meyerhoefer’s serve. Ailena Mykins delivered a smooth set off the clean pass, and Emma Norris spiked the ball for a point and a 2-0 match lead.
Madeline Sigmon spiked the ball for a kill to give North Iredell a commanding 16-7 lead in the third.
South Iredell was unable to muster the same challenge. Karli Gray’s ace clinched a 13-point win in the third set, the match victory and the NPC tournament championship.
OTHER STATS
Skylar Bolin added six kills for the Raiders. Sigmon and Gray each had four kills and two blocks.
Collins keyed the defense off the net with some tough receives of service from South Iredell and fantastic digs.
“Tilley’s defense has been like that all year,” Markland said. “Maddie, Skylar, our back row in general.”
Meyerhoefer finished with nine kills, four aces and a host of digs.
Nicole Osborne and Hannah VanBuren supplied six kills apiece for South Iredell.
UP NEXT
The pairings for the 3A state volleyball playoffs are slated to be released Saturday.
The Raiders are poised to be one of the top seeds in the West bracket. Possibly the No. 1 overall seed with homecourt throughout regional play?
“Let’s just focus on the next one,” Markland said.
The Vikings (9-4) finished tied for second in the NPC with 2019 league champion West Rowan. They defeated the Falcons in the semifinals Wednesday and are a contender for a playoff wild card.
Because the NPC is a six-team conference it is only guaranteed one automatic bid, which goes to North Iredell.
Conferences with 7-8 teams receive two automatic bids, and leagues with nine or more are allotted three automatic berths.
Any spots left over will be filled by wild card teams based on the best conference winning percentages of the teams that did not receive automatic bids.