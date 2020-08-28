UNC says no fans at Sept. athletics events

Fans will not be permitted at sports events at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill through September.
Athletics director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement that he hoped capacity could increase in October and that the athletics department would continue to work with medical experts and the university to evaluate the possibility. Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase Two orders, effective through at least Sept. 11, limit outdoor gatherings to 25 people.
Cunningham also said tailgating would not be allowed on campus.
“We know this is disappointing to you—our fans, donors, and supporters—and our venues will not be the same without you there," Cunningham wrote in his update. ". . . This decision, however, was the only way we could move forward with competition.
"Our student-athletes want to play, and we must do so as safely as possible. We made this decision in consultation with medical experts, our University, and state and local officials."
Carolina had announced earlier that season tickets will not be sold for football games.
Carolina has back-to-back home games to start its football season, against Syracuse on Sept. 12 and Charlotte on Sept. 19.
Here's where other FBS schools in the state stand regarding tickets and attendance at football games:
Duke: Announced Monday that the fall sports season would start without fans.
N.C. State: Offering only single-game tickets; no official announcement on fan attendance.
Wake Forest: Offering only single-game tickets; no official announcement on fan attendance.
Charlotte: No fans for home opener against Georgia State on Sept. 26, undecided on remaining home games; season tickets no longer available.
Appalachian State: No official announcement on fan attendance; no final decision on season tickets.
East Carolina: No longer selling season tickets; no official announcement on fan attendance.
