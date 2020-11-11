UNC-bound Meyerhoefer rejoins South Iredell for SR season

TROUTMAN—It is not uncommon for an elite senior fall athlete, who will continue their sports career at college, to choose early graduation.

If ever there was a year that election seemed more than understandable it is 2020, given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and its impact on athletics.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s revised sports calendar permitted volleyball to still be played this year—albeit delayed—as opposed to being moved to 2021 like many other fall sports. But even if it had been pushed to February or later, South Iredell standout and North Carolina Tar Heels commit Marissa Meyerhoefer never intended to leave early for Chapel Hill.

“I love high school,” Meyerhoefer said. “I never wanted to get out of here early. I wanted to play high school volleyball again. I wanted to have prom, to have graduation. I wanted to have a senior year.

“In my mind there was no rush to get (to UNC), being (recruited as) a libero. It’s usually the setters and hitters that get there earlier to work on connections.”

Meyerhoefer enters her fourth varsity season with the Vikings, and coach Megan Skouby is thrilled to have retained the services of the multi-dimensional talent for one more campaign.