Top 25 Takeaways: Miami humiliated; Texas sticks with Herman

AROUND THE COUNTRY: Next season can't get here fast enough for Georgia fans. The Bulldogs have looked transformed with J.T. Daniels at quarterback and George Pickens on the receiving end of the former five-star's passes. ... Ball State won the Mid-American Conference's West division, but the final play of the game likely gave Cardinals fans heart palpitations and memories of the band being on the field in Stanford-Cal. ... Football fans likely felt their age watching No. 21 Colorado, which got two long touchdowns from receiver Brenden Rice, the son of NFL great Jerry Rice, in a loss to Utah. ... Earlier in the week both Pitt and Boston College announced they would not be going to bowl games, instead allowing their players to reconnect with their families after a long season in COVID-19 protocol. It feels like a lot of teams are dragging to the finish line. Minnesota was missing 33 players against Nebraska. Vanderbilt had only 18 scholarship defensive players available against Tennessee. Baylor had more than 40 players, staffers and coaches missing against Oklahoma State. Cal was forced to cancel its game at Washington State two hours before kickoff. This season has has been exhausting for everybody involved.