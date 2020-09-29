Tomlin, defending state champs turn back Statesville Christian

“It seemed like the first 15 points or so and we were back and forth with them. The girls came out and were not playing scared of them, and I was really glad to see that.”

TALE OF THE TAPE

Tomlin’s fifth and sixth kills on back-to-back points propelled the Patriots to a 21-14 advantage, and they had no trouble from there closing out the first set.

Aided by four aces, Davidson Day rattled off 13 straight points to break an 8-all tie and seize control of the second set with a 21-8 lead.

Behind the play of Brenna Rae Bentley, the Lions immediately trimmed the deficit to 21-14. Bentley served three aces and recorded a kill during the Statesville Christian spurt.

Bentley led the Lions, tallying seven kills and 16 digs—several on Tomlin blasts—to complement her three aces.

“She’s just an all-around athlete,” Dunlap said. “She flat out hustles every game.”

The Patriots raced to a 6-0 lead in the third set and never looked back. The Lions were able to get within three points before things got away from them again.

BY THE NUMBERS